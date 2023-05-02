UFOA-B U-20 preparations: the ladies’ hawks end their first training course with a draw

It is with a draw of three goals everywhere against the seniors that the Éperviers U-20 ladies close their first training camp.
As part of the preparations for the UFOA-B U-20 tournament, the ladies sparrowhawks had been in a group for a few days. To close this course, a friendly match this Saturday opposed the daughters of Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi to the daughters of Kaï Tomety. On arrival it was a draw of three goals everywhere which sanctioned the game And yet it was the seniors who led with the score three goals to nil thanks to a hat-trick from Adinda-Akpo Moussieratou. Back from the locker room, the juniors will change the game by returning to the brand thanks in particular to Kayaba Tatiana, Sonia Zoutepe and Kouglo Bénédicte.
A first internship which may have allowed the technical staff to identify the shortcomings of their team and to work accordingly before the competition.