UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament: Togo sinks in front of Nigeria and puts an end to its dream

After losing 0 goals against 2 against Burkina-Faso last Sunday, Togo had to revive for its second outing in the UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament currently being held in Ghana against Nigeria. Unfortunately at the finish, the U-20 women’s sparrowhawks fell heavily 0 goals against 6 and thus saw their dream of playing in the semi-finals of this competition fade away.

It was a technically strong and tactically in place team that Togo faced on Wednesday. From the very first minutes, Nigeria’s attacking network put pressure on the Togolese defense. And In the twelfth minute of play, the fillies of Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi will concede the first goal. Two minutes later, the Nigerians will make matters worse. Before the break, another goal will be scored bringing the scoreboard to 3 goals to 0 in favor of Nigeria.

The second part will only be a pasted copy of the first part. The washed out Togolese will concede three other goals. The match ended with a score of 6 goals to 0 in favor of Nigeria.

Togo, already eliminated with this new defeat, can hope to save their honor against Niger during their last outing of the tournament.