UFOA B-U20: Togo loses in the semi-finals!

UFOA B-U20: Togo loses in the semi-finals!

The Togo hawks still can’t do it. The U20s again lost to Burkina-Faso in the semi-finals of the UFOA-B Cup.

Facing the junior stallions, the sparrowhawks did not hold up. They lost 0 goals against 1 in the semi-finals. Coach Ametokodo Messan’s team had however held out for a long time in the match before finally collapsing in the 85th minute. Abdoul Ouattara, with a clear strike, leaves no chance for the Togolese goalkeeper who was still solid until then. Led, Ayivi Koffi Bernardin and his teammates tried to come back to score but in vain. Togo stumbles again in this competition.

The band in Ametokodo Messan can still win a medal if they win in the last match which constitutes the 3rd place against the loser of the match Benin and Côte d’Ivoire.

