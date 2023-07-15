UFOA-B U20 tournament: qualified in the second round before the match, Togo misses its entry into competition

The second edition of the UFOA-B U20 tournament saw Togo enter the fray this Friday against Benin. At the end of the 90 minutes, the junior sparrowhawks bowed 1goal against 2.

Already guaranteed to play in the semi-finals of the second edition of the UFOA-B U20 tournament after Nigeria withdrew, Togo faced Benin on Friday afternoon to seek first place in group B. Unfortunately, the men of Ametokodo Messan King were defeated 1 goal to 2. It was Benin who opened the scoring before the junior sparrowhawks equalized. On an overflow on the right side, Assigno Enock Edem serves Nutsule Kodjo Clode who without shaking sends the ball into the back of the net. On a bad alignment, the Togolese defense will bend for the second time in the match by conceding the second goal. The first part will therefore end with the partial defeat of Togo 1 goal against 2.

In the second half with the entry into play of Etchri Efoe Gérard, Togo seems to find a defensive base and takes control of the game. However, Benin opts for a low block thus blocking all the offensive inclinations of Togo. Without a solution, Ayivi Koffi Bernardin and his family will therefore not succeed in returning to the mark. The match thus ended with a defeat of one goal against two of Togo. With this defeat, Togo occupies second place in group B and will thus face in the semi-finals, Burkina-Faso, the leader of group A.

It should be noted that at the end of the match which opposed Togo and Benin, it is the Togolese Agbeko k. Mawugnyo who was voted man of the match.