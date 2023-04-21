Home » UFOAB U-20 ladies: a list of 30 ladies sparrowhawks for a one-week course
News

by admin
A list of 30 players was made public on Tuesday by Séverin Kpakpo-Koumi Théophile, the coach of the U-20 ladies sparrowhawks.

This is part of the preparations for the UFOAB U-20 women’s tournament which is being held from May 20 to June 4 in Ghana.

After meeting their opponents in the UFOAB U-20 women’s tournament on Monday, the junior women’s sparrowhawks are entering training from April 21 to 28. In this sense a list of 30 players was published on Tuesday.

The full list

Amegnetou Gloria ( Believer FC), Koudjo Afi E. ( Winner Girls), Akemakou Yawa ( As Keameko), Dzemeky Mawunyo (Friends of the World), Edoh Cecil ( As Keameko), Zoutépe Adjovi S. (Storm), Ortikalu Ihuoma (Storm). Atoukou Ichare (Queens), Kouglo Benedict (Swalows), Betekou Benedict (FSA), Yayou S. Bamba (Friends of the World), Salifou Idaya (Gazelles FC), Degbe Honorine (Ezobibi), Amegnido Amele J. (Believer) , Amegnito Akouvi (FSA), Guidayema ​​Benedict (FSA), Alomadiakpede Martine (FSA), Pebou Cherifa (FSA), There Are People (As Keameko), You Are Adjo (Ahé FC), Adam Fadilatou (Friends of the World), Gbenossi Afi ( Winner Girls), Albarka Samiratou (Female Star), Azimevi Akouvi D. (Vodea), Kponvi Akouvi (Ezobibi), Gbenadou Jessica (FSA), Aivi Abigail (Macedonia), Koumassi Valerie (Swalows), Amaizu Tchisson (FSA), Kayaba Tatiana (Beauty FC).

