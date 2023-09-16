Lishui Witnesses Enthusiastic Crowd as Asian Games Torch Relay is Launched

Lishui, Zhejiang – The 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou kicked off at the Lishui Station on September 16 to a vibrant and enthusiastic crowd. Despite the light rain, people braved the weather to cheer on the torch relay.

Among the spectators was Rose, the daughter-in-law of Lishui resident, Lishui. She was spotted by reporter Yang Shuo, who captured her excitement on camera. “I was heading home when I heard about the torch relay. I rushed to the scene to join the cheering,” Rose shared. She had taken a 1 a.m. flight from Beijing to Lishui to make it in time for the event.

Originally from Uganda, Africa, Rose has been married to a Lishui local for over 8 years. She has gained massive popularity on Douyin, with over 14 million followers. Rose captivates her fans by sharing videos of her favorite foods, showcasing her simple and relatable style.

When asked about Lishui’s local delicacies, Rose expressed her love for Lishui’s yellow rice cakes and black rice. She encouraged everyone visiting Lishui to try these exquisite dishes. Alongside praising the region’s beautiful natural scenery and rich food culture, Rose highlighted the torch relay as an excellent platform to promote Lishui. “I hope that through the torch relay, more people can witness the beauty of Lishui’s mountains and waters and be encouraged to visit,” Rose expressed.

The Asian Games Torch Relay serves as a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony across the Asian continent. As the torch continues its journey through various cities, the enthusiasm and support it receives resonates deeply with both locals and visitors.

