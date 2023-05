The Union of Production Guilds hopes that the growth in the sector will continue with the installation of the new government, which will be chaired from next August 15 by Santiago Peña, the president of the PMU, Héctor Cristaldo, said on Wednesday.

On the other hand, in the Paraguay Puede program, he highlighted that so far in 2023, the rains are good for production. In addition, he maintained that low temperatures do not affect crops.