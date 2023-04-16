Uhm Jung-hwa, ‘unfaithful husband’ Kim Byeong-cheol made bombshell remarks… ‘Doctor Cha Jeong-suk’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] ‘Doctor Cha Jung-suk’ 2023.04.16 (Photo = Provided by JTBC) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Lee Yoon-jin = Uhm Jung-hwa completes awakening and starts a counterattack.

The production team of JTBC’s Saturday drama ‘Doctor Cha Jeong-suk’ released a still picture of episode 2 on the 16th.

In the published photos, the cold atmosphere of Cha Jeong-sook (Uhm Jung-hwa) and Seo In-ho (Kim Byung-chul), who painfully faced the value of their existence and the bitter sense of betrayal in the crisis of wandering between life and death, stimulates curiosity.

The face of Seo In-ho, who was at a loss for words at Cha Jung-suk’s bombastic remarks at her husband’s hospital, was also captured. Curiosity is also focused on the crisis of Seo In-ho, who is embarrassed by the changed appearance of his wife Cha Jeong-suk, whom he has never seen before.

In response, the production team asked, “The hot rebellion of Cha Jeong-sook, who has completed her awakening, begins in earnest. Seo In-ho, who is facing a crisis of a lifetime with the changed Cha Jeong-suk. The interesting reversal of the relationship between the two couples will give them a laugh, so you can look forward to it.”

The content will be broadcast at 10:30 pm on the same day.

◎Sympathetic Media Newsis [email protected]