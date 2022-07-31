IVREA

It is a well-rounded reasoning, which also goes there, where it is not easy for a union force to express itself clearly. This is done by Uil del Canavese which, in its articulation of the public function, is the most representative trade union in Asl / To4. And it does so by touching on a topic that, in recent weeks, has kept the discussion high: the call for the magnetic resonance service in ASL / To4 hospitals which provides for the realization of about half of the examinations to be performed and 10 thousand mammograms. year. Luca Cortese, secretary of the Uil Chamber of Commerce, Marco Iorio, newly elected secretary of the public function and Serse Negro, public function and Rsu Asl / To4, have clear ideas on this point.

In summary, they premise that outsourcing would be better not to exist at all, but we find ourselves here, in a complicated situation and under the eyes of all, with exhausted services and staff squeezed out after two years of pandemic and difficulties of all kinds. And they point out that the last thing needed is “trade union populism”. “It is useless for us to make fun of ourselves or pretend to tell ourselves about a situation that does not exist – they say -. There are no more resources. That MRI ban could not have been done otherwise. There will be a service for our hospitals and it has been indicated that internal staff will be able to increase the number of examinations and reports. In view of the savings, the company will be entitled to re-internalize the service by hiring ».

Going forward with the reasoning, that’s not what worries. We need a vision capable of looking ahead and imagining strategies. They tell of staff who have been dealing with nothing but Covid for two years, that there is a need to give a little breath and to understand how to face a future that still promises to be complicated. They emphasize the ever higher race to recruit medical personnel through companies at ever higher figures in a mechanism that has reached such levels as to have driven the system crazy. And they believe we need to put a stop to it. «We must lay the foundations for the continuity of the public service – they underline – and we are therefore talking about economic and human resources. The big game of investments in territorial health of the NRP is taking place on a complicated situation and those structures will have to be made to work ». «We are in a delicate moment – they add – the problems were already there and the pandemic has accelerated a process that has brought them to a head. The union highlights the things that are wrong, God forbid, but it must work together to find solutions and there are priorities ». If there are strong pressures from the policy for the rapid reopening of the Cuorgnè emergency room with the outsourcing of doctors and related services at the cost of opening a chasm that may present difficulties in being contained, Uil underlines a strategy that, to save the public health, could think of time-limited outsourcing of some services. The Cuorgnè hospital is strategic in the ASL / To4 hospital system, but according to the Uil it must be guaranteed public.

What outsourcing could be proposed? “Why not the Covid departments? Why not the stretcher service as it already happens in other hospitals? In this way, resources could be recovered for other strategic services ». –