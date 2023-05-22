Home » Ujit becomes Unjt and is now open to all professional journalists – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
The oldest organization of press professionals in Togo, the Union of Independent Journalists of Togo (UJIT), after thirty (30) years of existence, has become the National Union of Journalists of Togo (UNJT). It is now open to all your Togolese professional journalists.

The information was made public on May 19 at the end of an Extraordinary Statutory General Assembly held in Lomé. A session essentially devoted to the study and adoption of the revised texts of the union (Statutes and Rules of Procedure).

This meeting was an opportunity for the members of the union present, to study and adopt the new texts which give it a new name. From now on, the structure is open to all journalists in Togo, both private and public, including press owners.

One of the fundamental missions assigned to the UJlT Standardization Committee (CN-UJIT) by the “Extraordinary General Meeting of January 13, 2023, is the organization of Statutory and Elective General Meetings within six (6) months.

The first mission has just ended. “The Elective General Assembly scheduled for June 23, 2023 will mark the end of CN-UJIT’s mission no later than July 13, 2023”, we are informed.

Atha ASSAN

