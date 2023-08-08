UK announces new sanctions against Russia

Britain on Tuesday announced a new round of sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, targeting Russian military supplies abroad.

The British Foreign Office sanctioned 25 people and companies, 22 of them located outside Russia, mainly in Turkey, Iran (for the supply of drones), Dubai and Belarus. The list includes three Russian companies that import electronic equipment.

A Slovakian citizen, Ashot Mkrtychev, was sanctioned “for his involvement in an attempted arms supply deal between North Korea and Russia,” the ministry said in a statement.

A Swiss, Anselm Oskar Schmucki, was sanctioned for providing financial services, through the company DuLac Capital, which operates in Russia.

“The historic sanctions announced (on Tuesday) will further reduce Russia’s arsenal and tighten the grip on supply chains that support Mr Putin’s defense industry,” British diplomacy chief James Cleverly was quoted as saying in the statement. .

“Those who support the Russian military machine have nowhere to hide,” he added.

Britain, one of Ukraine’s main defenders against Russia, has already sanctioned more than 1,600 entities since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

