August 28, 2022

news/240/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Peel Ports image caption, The first container ships on the direct route have arrived in Greenock, Scotland from Ningbo, China.

More than one million bottles of whisky will soon be shipped directly from the west coast of Scotland to China, the first direct sea route between China and Scotland.

This new route is expected to be a game changer and outcome changer.

The British container ship “Allseas Pioneer” earlier arrived in Greenock, west of Scotland, from the Chinese port of Ningbo, carrying clothing, furniture and toys.

Compared with the existing routes from China to mainland Europe or southern UK terminals, this direct route can greatly shorten the cargo transportation time.

Six freighters will operate on the route, each carrying 1,600 containers. Three fleets leave China and Scotland each month. The entire voyage is expected to be shortened from the past 60 days to 33 days due to the time-consuming avoidance of congestion in the port of Rotterdam.

The Greenock Ocean Terminal opened in 1969 and currently has a throughput of 100,000 containers per year.

Jim McSporran, operator of Clydeport, Greenock, Scotland’s deepest container terminal, said: “It’s great to see this important service finally arrive.” See also Italian vaccine, treatments and tracing: the betrayed promises of the fight against the virus

He expressed his belief that the partnership will benefit business development and customer interests, as well as optimize the supply chain. “We look forward to getting involved with our partners in the coming months.”

Operators involved in this direct route include KC Liner Agencies, DKT Allseas and China Xpress.

news/240/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5D5C/production/_126000932_mediaitem126000930.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Peel Ports image caption, The first ships to leave Greenock will depart next month.

David Milne, director of operations at KC Group Shipping, said the company was surprised by the immediate effect of the route. Scottish importers and exporters should be fully behind protecting the long-term future of the route, he said.

“Our direct flights to China have reduced disappointing delays in the past, greatly benefiting the Scottish business community and helping consumers during this difficult time.”

“I think this is a game changer in Scotland and a game changer for Scotland’s furniture, pharmaceuticals, packaging and alcohol industries.”