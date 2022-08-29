Home News UK-China relations: China launches first direct container shipping route to Scotland – BBC News
News

UK-China relations: China launches first direct container shipping route to Scotland – BBC News

by admin
UK-China relations: China launches first direct container shipping route to Scotland – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/77C0/production/_126465603_allseasgreenock-002.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Peel Ports

image caption,

The first container ships on the direct route have arrived in Greenock, Scotland from Ningbo, China.

More than one million bottles of whisky will soon be shipped directly from the west coast of Scotland to China, the first direct sea route between China and Scotland.

This new route is expected to be a game changer and outcome changer.

The British container ship “Allseas Pioneer” earlier arrived in Greenock, west of Scotland, from the Chinese port of Ningbo, carrying clothing, furniture and toys.

Compared with the existing routes from China to mainland Europe or southern UK terminals, this direct route can greatly shorten the cargo transportation time.

You may also like

HICOOL Global Entrepreneurs Summit Special Roundtable Dialogue Gathering...

Matterhorn, the retreat of the glaciers reveals the...

He grew eight cannabis plants at home, reported

Belluno, «Too many silences on rare diseases». The...

The blackmail of Russian gas, reasons and responsibilities

Latest update of Xinjiang epidemic situation: new local...

What Iraq risks in the clashes between Washington...

Ten years of network power | Purifying the...

Lotito candidate in Molise moves Amatrice to Abruzzo,...

He overwhelmed and killed Davide Pavan, Seno was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy