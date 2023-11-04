UK Treasury Proposals for Cryptocurrency Regulation Approved by CEO of Bittrex Global From Investing.com

© Reuters.

Bittrex Global CEO Oliver Linch, a senior lawyer at Shearman & Sterling, has expressed his support for the UK Treasury’s crypto asset regulation proposals, seeing them as a significant step towards establishing the UK as a primary hub for crypto assets. digital assets. The proposals come in the wake of events such as the FTX bust and aim to integrate cryptocurrency activities into existing financial services laws, including recently revised financial promotions rules.

Lynch praised the UK’s rapid implementation of these rules, highlighting their importance in providing clarity, safeguarding consumers and promoting institutional investment. Under these proposals, businesses interacting with UK retail consumers must obtain authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA (BIT:)), regardless of their geographical location.

The new proposals also include new standards for cryptocurrency advertising, adherence to the Financial Action Task Force’s Travel Rule, strict criteria for the admission of cryptocurrency exchanges, and mandatory disclosures for the listing of new assets. However, provisions relating to decentralized finance (DeFi) are absent from these regulations.

These measures conflict with Dubai’s VARA Regulation and the European Union’s MiCA, but are in line with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition to build a Web3 hub in the UK. This integrated approach also indicates the Government’s agreement with Bittrex Global’s position that cryptocurrency is an essential part of the financial sector, and encourages companies to establish operations in the UK.

