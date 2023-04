Ukraine’s Defense Minister confirmed today, Wednesday, that Kiev has received the Patriot air defense systems, and said that this would make Ukrainian airspace safer.

“Our Air Defense Forces are mastering their use (the systems) as quickly as possible,” Minister Oleksey Reznikov wrote on Twitter. Our partners kept their promises.”

Oleksiy did not identify these partners, but in his tweet he thanked the German defense minister.

