Ukraine attacks port city in Crimea: “Large Russian naval ship destroyed”

A large Russian naval ship has been destroyed in a Ukrainian attack on the port city of Feodosia, on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. At least one person is also said to have been killed.

“The Ukrainian pilots have done a great job,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The Russian ship Novocherkassk was destroyed last night in Feodosia. Crimea is Ukraine. There is no room for the occupying forces’ fleet.”

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Earlier, Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian air force, had already announced on Telegram that Ukraine was indeed behind the attack on the port city of Feodosia. He also stated at the time, without providing evidence, that the attack would have destroyed a large Russian naval ship. In the meantime, it appears that it was the Novocherkassk landing ship loaded with transport drones and that the ship was hit by several cruise missiles. Russia has also confirmed that one of its ships was “damaged” after an attack.

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack on Feodosia, reports the Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksjonov. “Unfortunately, one person was killed and two others were injured by an enemy attack on Feodosia,” Aksjonov said. Six buildings were also damaged, he said.

Aksjonov came to power in Crimea after the peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.