Ukraine. Bakhmut almost all under Russian control

by Angelo Gambella –

The latest news from the Ukrainian front indicates that during the night an infantry assault was launched on Bakhmut by the paramilitaries of the private Russian company Wagner, supported by army paratroopers who took control of the fortified Ukrainian “citadel”.

Only a small part of the city, located in Donetsk Oblast, still remains under Ukrainian control, probably 2 percent of the urban territory.

The Ukrainian attack on the flanks of the past few days has ended, but had the aim of partially reopening communications with the rear lines to allow for a safer withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from a fierce and bloody battle that lasted many months. It is believed that the Bakhmut battle can end within 3-4 days.

This morning a Russian missile attack destroyed another alleged Western ammunition depot: the fact took place in the southern region of Mykolayiv.

War Supply Gathering Sites and Patriot Batteries are targets of all the latest attacks. The Russians no longer “waste” ammo on power plants.