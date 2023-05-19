Home » Ukraine. Bakhmut almost all under Russian control
News

Ukraine. Bakhmut almost all under Russian control

by admin
Ukraine. Bakhmut almost all under Russian control
(Photo: Geopolitical News).

by Angelo Gambella

The latest news from the Ukrainian front indicates that during the night an infantry assault was launched on Bakhmut by the paramilitaries of the private Russian company Wagner, supported by army paratroopers who took control of the fortified Ukrainian “citadel”.
Only a small part of the city, located in Donetsk Oblast, still remains under Ukrainian control, probably 2 percent of the urban territory.
The Ukrainian attack on the flanks of the past few days has ended, but had the aim of partially reopening communications with the rear lines to allow for a safer withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from a fierce and bloody battle that lasted many months. It is believed that the Bakhmut battle can end within 3-4 days.
This morning a Russian missile attack destroyed another alleged Western ammunition depot: the fact took place in the southern region of Mykolayiv.
War Supply Gathering Sites and Patriot Batteries are targets of all the latest attacks. The Russians no longer “waste” ammo on power plants.

See also  Why do we see fewer stars every day?

You may also like

What Fucks News Hosts Think of the Criticism

China announces immediate opening of group tourists from...

Trieste Councilor attacks then makes a mistake and...

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy