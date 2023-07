Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba made a statement to the press at the United Nations (UN) building in New York. Pointing out that it is important to deliver Ukrainian grain to global markets after Russia terminated the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement, Kuleba said that “political will” is necessary for this. Emphasizing that this is not an easy situation, Minister Kuleba said, “Russia withdrew from the agreement. Türkiye, UN and Ukraine or other […]

