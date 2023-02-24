Home News Ukraine: demonstration for peace in Bolzano – Trentino AA/S
Ukraine: demonstration for peace in Bolzano – Trentino AA/S

Ukraine: demonstration for peace in Bolzano – Trentino AA/S

Sit-in organized by Europe for Peace

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, FEBRUARY 24 – “Peace is the victory we need” was the slogan of a demonstration this evening in Piazza Walther in Bolzano. At the invitation of Europe for Peace, the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine was commemorated. Participants called for “ceasefire, dialogue and peace negotiations to build a safe and peaceful Europe for all” and expressed “solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with the victims of all wars, violence, oppression and discrimination in the world “. (HANDLE).

