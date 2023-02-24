news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 24 – Two marches to stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the shipment of weapons, entitled ‘Peace among the oppressed, war against the oppressors’, organized by the Basic Unitary Confederation (CUB), they will take place tomorrow in Rome and Genoa. The demonstration in the capital will start at 3.00 pm from Piazza Don Bosco and will arrive in front of the Centocelle airport, the one in the Ligurian capital will start at 2.30 pm with a meeting point at the Ethiopia gate.



The union intends “to promote peace and ask for the start of international negotiations to put an end to the conflict that is bloodying Europe”. “Italy – underlines Cub – repudiates war, on the basis of the constitutional provisions and the majority of Italians do not share the political choices that place our country in a position of co-belligerency alongside one of the nations in conflict”. The union asks to “support Ukraine with concrete aid but believes that the sending of more weapons will only worsen the international situation, leading to an increasingly dangerous military escalation whose developments cannot be foreseen and controlled, which in the worst hypotheses could lead to the catastrophe of a nuclear war” and states that “the funds that the Government is allocating to the war should instead be used to increase workers’ wages and implement the general welfare system of our country”. (HANDLE).

