Ukraine detains restaurant attack coordinator

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky announced on Wednesday the arrest of an individual after the Russian “terrorist attack” in Kramatorsk (east), which caused at least 11 deaths and “more than 60 injuries” on Tuesday, according to the latest balance reported by the president. ukrainian.

“Today the security services (SBU) and the special police forces arrested the person who coordinated this terrorist attack,” Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

“Whoever helps Russian terrorists destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty,” warned the Ukrainian leader, who believes that “there may still be people under the rubble.”

The perpetrators of these attacks “are inhumane people,” he added. He added that such actions are “high treason” for which he can be sentenced to life in prison.

A Russian shelling on Tuesday in Kramatorsk (east) destroyed a restaurant and damaged apartments, shops, vehicles and other buildings, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office.

“Russian missiles killed 11 of our fellow citizens, including three children,” Zelensky said. “More than 60 people were injured,” he added.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said for its part that it attacked a “temporary deployment point” of the 56th mechanized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Located to the west of the devastated city of Bakhmut, the scene of the most extensive and bloody battle of this war, Kramatorsk has been hit by numerous Russian bombardments.

The deadliest occurred at the city’s railway station in April 2022, leaving 61 dead and more than 160 injured, a few weeks after the start of the Russian invasion, when many civilians sought to leave the town.

Kramatorsk, a major railway junction, has been the de facto regional capital since the cities of Donetsk and Lugansk were captured in 2014 by Moscow-backed pro-Russian separatists.

