Ukraine distributes “execution video” of two soldiers surrendering to Russians: “Again violation of laws of war”

Russian soldiers shot dead two Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered. This is according to the Ukrainian army, which is distributing (unverified) images of the incident and accusing Russia of violations of the laws of war.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM

According to the Ukrainian army, the footage – which could not be independently verified – shows two men crawling out of a bunker with their hands above their heads, lying on the ground, and still being shot dead.

According to the Ukrainians, the images come from Avdiivka, the city in the east of the country where heavy fighting has been going on for weeks. “Russia has once again violated the laws and customs of war, as well as the norms of international law,” the Ukrainian army refers to an “execution video.”

“Ten drones downed”

The Ukrainian air force also said it shot down ten (of twelve) Russian Shahed drones on Sunday night. The Ukrainian air force said it was also able to destroy a guided missile.

Russia, in turn, accuses Ukraine of several attacks in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine. No casualties or major damage were reported there. According to Governor Viacheslav Gladkov, several villages were targeted.

