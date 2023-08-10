Home » Ukraine: General Staff sees own troops under pressure
News

Ukraine: General Staff sees own troops under pressure

by admin
Ukraine: General Staff sees own troops under pressure

General Staff in Kiev Ukrainian troops are under pressure on many sectors of the front

You can see the hardships of the front-line deployment on these soldiers from Ukraine

© Libkos/AP/DPA

Ukraine’s offensive is not progressing as well as Kiev had hoped. According to the general staff in Kiev, the Russians have the advantage in most of the front sections.

The Ukrainian army is facing heavy attacks from Russian troops on many front sectors in the east and south. This is from the report of news/themen/generalstab-31653078.html”>General Staff in Kiev on Thursday evening. The front sectors Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marjinka and Shakhtarsk were named. The Russian army accompanied the attacks with artillery fire and airstrikes. But it was always possible to stop the attackers, it said. The military information is not independently verifiable.

However, the report only mentioned two sections where Ukraine itself is attacking – towards Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south. There, the Ukrainian army hopes with its counter-offensive to reach the Sea of ​​Azov and interrupt the Russian land connection to the Crimean peninsula, which has been illegally annexed since 2014. In the region, however, the Russian troops have entrenched themselves particularly heavily.

Ukraine’s offensive is going worse than hoped

The Ukrainian offensive has been running for two months, but so far has not met the high expectations. Russia’s war of aggression against the neighboring country has been going on since February last year.

The Ukraine War in Numbers

War costs: 250 billion euros, refugees: 23 million, dead civilians: 9000

The Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia was again hit with rockets on Thursday evening. At least one person was killed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. The day before, Russian missiles had killed at least three people in the city. According to Ukrainian reports, two of the dead were young street musicians who had just been making music.

See also  Captured 12 members of the criminal group "Los Juanitos" that commit crimes in Meta – news

tkr DPA

#Subjects

You may also like

They commit resources to repair the Benigno Malo

Five people were arrested in Pitalito and Neiva...

If performance is no longer worthwhile, soon none...

A group of hitmen assassinated the presidential candidate...

US: State of disaster declared in Hawaii due...

Medical profession plans nationwide day of protest on...

Council and Mayor of Quito demand security from...

Elvia Milena Sanjuán strengthens her campaign in Valledupar

Electric Ford from Cologne comes six months later...

Cuban Mother Pleads for Humanitarian Visa to Attend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy