by Giuseppe Gagliano

The recruitment center of the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine in Ternopil will be forced obtorto collo to review the procedures for recruitment, especially with regard to Colombia. In fact, Ukrainian intelligence, together with the International Legion, has scrutinized some Colombian recruits who have reached Ukraine via the United Arab Emirates. Thanks to the investigations, the investigators discovered that these recruits had been approached by the Russian secret services, who had offered them 6,000 dollars in exchange for espionage against the International Legion.

On the other hand, the mistrust on the part of the International Legion and the secret services had already manifested itself, since both apparatuses had long suspected that some recruits were actually linked to the Colombian cartels, and that their actual purpose was to gain experience of fighting.

On the other hand, many Colombian recruits have either deserted or have not respected the contracts signed with the International Legion.

Finally, there is a significant statistic: estimates of the total number of foreign fighters in Ukraine range between 2,000 and 5,000, and they are highly sought-after individuals because every foreign fighter engaged on the front lines spares the life of a Ukrainian, who can thus carrying out other assignments equally useful and significant for one’s own country.