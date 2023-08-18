Ukraine Launches Attack in Energodar, Injuring Multiple Russian Security Officers

Ukraine Launches Attack in Energodar, Injuring Russian Security Officers

Energodar, Ukraine – In a bold offensive move, Ukrainian troops launched an attack on the occupied city of Energodar, resulting in the injury of several Russian security officers. The Ukrainian intelligence service, GUR, reported that the attack took place at 9:23 a.m, targeting the building that the Russian police had occupied as their center of operations. The officers were holding a meeting at the time of the assault.

The attack began with a powerful explosion in the Police Chief’s office, causing serious injuries to several high-ranking officers, including Colonel Pavel Valerievich Chesanov, the Head of the City Department. A video released by GUR shows a missile striking the building, causing extensive damage.

The explosion resulted in a fire that spread up to the fifth floor of the building, causing “significant damage.” As a result, circulation in the area was limited, and the internet was completely shut down in the city, according to the GUR’s official statement.

The injured officers were immediately transported by three ambulances from the occupied city of Melitopol to a local hospital for evaluation. Following their examination, plans were made to evacuate the officers to Russian Federation territory in military helicopters, although the timing of the evacuation remains unknown.

The attacked building, which had been taken over by the Russian command as a police office and residence, now lies in ruins. The Ukrainian offensive in Energodar comes alongside an important announcement for President Volodimir Zelensky’s troops. After months of negotiations, the United States finally authorized Denmark and the Netherlands to send F-16 fighter jets to support Ukrainian soldiers in the fight against Russian forces.

Although the fighter jets will not be immediately delivered, as the pilots must first complete their flight training abroad, it is seen as a significant milestone for Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Dutch Defense Minister Wopke Hoekstra hailed the decision as a crucial step in the defense of Ukraine’s people and country.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is slowly gaining momentum with the support of Western weapons. Ukrainian authorities reported recently that their troops successfully liberated the city of Urozhane in Donetsk, as well as making progress in other occupied regions like Zaporizhzhia.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar celebrated the liberation of Urozhane, stating, “The city was liberated. Our defenders control their limits,” indicating that Ukrainian forces have managed to halt the advances of Russian troops.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has prompted neighboring countries to take additional measures to protect their security. Lithuania recently closed its border with Belarus and is considering similar actions with Russia to prevent the infiltration of the Wagner Group, a private military company with close ties to the Russian government.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these developments will shape the course of the conflict and the future of the region.

