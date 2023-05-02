Ukraine: Lega ER councilor signs for referendum on arms shipments – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 01 MAY – A signature for a popular consultation to be held on sending arms to Ukraine, giving the floor to citizens. It was affixed by the regional councilor of the Emilia-Romagna League, Matteo Montevecchi, a 29-year-old from Rimini and a member of the Rimini section of the ‘Stopping the war’ committee born from the manifesto signed by the historian Franco Cardini, by the deputy director of ‘La Verità’, Francesco Borgonovo and chaired by Gianni Alemanno. “I have just signed – writes Montevecchi in a note – to be able to carry out the referendum against the shipment of arms by our country to give a clear signal against Biden’s warlike policy and for a real prospect of peace possible only for those attempts diplomats so far not received from the European Union”.



In the opinion of the exponent of the Carroccio “it is right that the Italians can express themselves on the matter. For my part, I would like to express my total support for both questions against the war, also supported by the ‘Stopping the war’ committee, of which I part at the local level. I invite all political forces, associations and the entire citizenry to sign for the two questions: it is time – he concludes – to take a stand”.



In recent weeks, Montrevecchi had risen to the headlines for having reported and attacked on social networks the mural that appeared in Rimini, in the port area, depicting a breastfeeding man. Work – then canceled in the night by unknown persons with a coat of white paint – which had not failed to unleash controversy and which Montevecchi himself had defined as “the result of the worst perverse transfeminist ideology”.



In the Rimini section of the ‘Stop the war’ committee, Montevecchi is joined by Adolfo Morganti, honorary consul of the Republic of Romania, Valerio Savioli and Stefania Sincropi, candidate for mayor of Rimini in the last elections, for the 3V list against vaccines. (HANDLE).

