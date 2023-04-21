Ukraine meeting in Ramstein: Pistorius slows down fighter jets

Status: 04/21/2023 4:44 p.m

Since the Russian invasion, the West has steadily increased its aid to Ukraine. Defense Minister Pistorius considers fighter jets from German stocks to be unsuitable, he said at the US air base in Ramstein.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) promised Ukraine further aid after a contact group meeting at the US air base in Ramstein. After the meeting, Pistorius spoke of a constructive exchange in which the current needs could be clarified.

For Germany, the turning point has been realized in the past few months, Pistorius said in a statement after the meeting. “Arms deliveries to conflict zones – that was all new for Germany,” said the SPD politician. In the meantime, Germany is by far the biggest supporter of Ukraine after the USA and Great Britain. “Air defence, tanks, artillery, ammunition” – Germany is significantly involved in everything and fully lives up to its responsibility and role.

“Education, hardware and software” for Ukraine

You kept your word with everything that had been announced, said Pistorius. In March, 18 “Leopard 2A6” tanks were delivered, 40 “Marder” and large packages with spare parts and ammunition. Germany provides training, hardware and software

With a view to future support, Pistorius said that training of more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 1A5 main battle tank will begin tomorrow. The SPD politician also announced that up to 80 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks would be delivered to Ukraine from the middle of the year.

Fighter jets from German stock “unsuitable”

Pistorius also made it clear that he does not consider fighter jets from German stocks to be suitable for use in Ukraine. German Tornados and Eurofighters have completely different capabilities “than those that are now needed in the combat situation we have in Ukraine,” said Pistorius. Germany also needs the Tornado fighter jets for so-called nuclear sharing – i.e. the transport of US nuclear bombs in the event of a crisis.

Kiev has long been demanding the delivery of modern fighter jets. NATO partners Poland and Slovakia have delivered Soviet-designed Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. They were previously used in Ukraine, so pilots there did not need any special training for the machines. “Ukrainian pilots are helped above all by planes that they can fly quickly and that can be serviced locally, where the technology is known,” Pistorius said. “Every plane that is added now increases the challenges for pilot training or further education: You don’t even have to switch from one rental car to another.”

Repair hub in Poland by the end of May

It is also important that the material that is delivered lasts, Pistorius explained. It is planned to set up a repair hub in Poland for the entire “Leopard 2” fleet by the end of May. This is to ensure that these tanks can be quickly repaired and repaired near the Ukrainian-Polish border if necessary.

Pistorius said he had signed a declaration of intent with his Polish and Ukrainian counterparts. It was agreed that they wanted to find a formal solution to finance such a hub, said Pistorius. The first working session is to take place next week. The cost of such a hub was between 150 and 200 million euros per year, according to the defense minister.

Pistorius once again made the German government’s position on Ukraine’s NATO membership clear. Pistorius said he thought the discussion was premature. Germany wants “perspectively” accession, said the minister. “Germany was never critical when it came to joining NATO. We just said that now is not the time to discuss it.” There is “still a way” before Ukraine can become a member of NATO. “Now it’s about Ukraine getting the upper hand in this war and the war ending in Ukraine’s favour. If that’s not the case, there’s no point in discussing joining NATO,” Pistorius said.