November 30, 2022 10:33

A few days ago a satellite photo of Europe taken during the night summed up the situation perfectly: light everywhere except on a big black hole, Ukraine. The image comes from the day after the latest Russian missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure, which deprived 80 percent of the country of electricity and water, at a time when temperatures drop below zero.

Since then, Ukrainian technicians have been working day and night and on November 29 they announced that they had restored power for a few hours a day in 70 percent of the country. But President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that new Russian attacks should be expected to destroy what was repaired. “It is a war of strength and resistance,” Zelenskyj explained.

Russian TV propagandists do not hide that Moscow’s goal is to weaken the Ukrainian resistance as much as possible, and ironically declare that they want to expel the Ukrainian population towards Europe or the United States, even at the cost of committing war crimes such as targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure.

Help generators

Getting through the winter will be a difficult test, not only for soldiers (for whom war never stops) but also for civilians, affected by a Russia that fails to achieve military successes.

International aid has adapted to the new context. Generators of all sizes are shipped in large numbers from European countries. About 100 French generators arrived in Romania this week on their way to Ukraine. These devices make it possible to ensure continuity of services, especially health services and communications, vital for the army and for the morale of the population.