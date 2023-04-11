According to a report by the US television channel CNN, the leadership in Kiev reacted angrily to the fact that confidential information about the war was appearing on the Internet. The fact in itself is not a surprise, but Ukrainian officials are deeply frustrated by the data leak, CNN wrote, citing a person close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine has already changed some of its military plans, the broadcaster reported, citing Zelenskyy’s environment.

One of the President’s closest security advisors, Oleksii Danilov, however, expressed doubts about this account. In an exclusive interview with ARD, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said: “I don’t know who CNN spoke to. I can definitely say that the number of people who know about our plans on our territory is extremely limited. And I don’t think the whistleblower who was in touch with CNN had anything to do with it.”

Danilov is clearly unimpressed by the publication of numerous secret documents. Some of the information that can be found there was not secret at all.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak made a similar statement. Consultations between the head of state and the military were different from what is depicted in published intelligence documents, he said on Ukrainian television. The publications do not jeopardize Ukraine’s relations with its western partners. “These are normal analyses,” he said. Plans for a Ukrainian counter-offensive would also not be torpedoed because work is still being done on them.

However, it is still unclear who published the documents from the US secret services and the military, among others, and whether they are all genuine. Analysts had partially proven manipulation of the photographed documents – in the interests of Russia.

Zelenskyj welcomes prisoner exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the exchange of more than 200 prisoners of war between Moscow and Kiev. “These are 100 families who were given real joy before Easter,” said Zelenskyj on Monday in his evening video address about the Ukrainian returnees.

The Orthodox Churches celebrate Easter next Sunday. According to Zelenskyy, 20 servicewomen were also released. Russia had therefore got back 106 prisoners.

Situation in Bakhmut “under control”

According to the General Staff in Kiev, the Ukrainian armed forces have fended off around 60 Russian attacks since Easter Sunday and also shot down six drones. The enemy is most active in the Donetsk area in the east, it said. The city of Cherson in the south was also hit by massive artillery fire. According to the information, the focus of the fighting is further in the city and in the Bakhmut area in the Donetsk region.

View of the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

The commander of Ukraine’s forces in the east, General Olexander Syrskyj, accused Russia of resorting to “scorched earth tactics” there, as it had previously done in Syria. “Buildings and positions are being destroyed with airstrikes and artillery fire. The situation is difficult, but under control,” said Syrskyj on Monday.

The Ukrainian leadership has always stressed that it will not give up the strategically important city of Bakhmut in order to prevent Russian troops from breaking through further inland. One of the aims of Russia in the war is to take over the entire Donetsk region.

Gershkovich case: USA increases pressure on Moscow

In the case of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, Washington is increasing the pressure on Moscow. The US State Department officially declared the journalist “wrongly arrested” on Monday and again called for his immediate release. “Journalism is not a crime,” said a ministry spokesman.

The government in Moscow has accused US journalist Evan Gershkovich of espionage

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken “made the decision that Gershkovich was wrongly arrested by Russia,” the spokesman said. This unusually quick decision means the US Special Envoy for Hostages is now on the case and more resources are available. It also shows how seriously the US takes the matter – and thus increases the pressure on Moscow.

Gershkovich, jailed in Russia for spying for Washington, was officially charged on Friday. Gershkovich “categorically” denied the accusations of the Russian domestic secret service FSB and emphasized that he was only in Russia as a journalist, the Russian state news agency Tass reported. The 31-year-old’s case was classified as “top secret”; he faces 20 years imprisonment. Washington has long accused Moscow of arbitrarily detaining US citizens in order to exchange them for imprisoned Russians.

Kremlin critic Kara-Mursa: “I have no regrets”

The accused Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Mursa says he does not regret any of his statements – although he now faces 25 years in prison for comments against the Ukraine offensive. “I sign every word I said that I am being charged with today,” a journalist quoted Kara-Mursa’s last words in court on Telegram on Monday. “Not only do I have no regrets – I’m proud of it,” he continued.

The 41-year-old faces multiple charges, including high treason and spreading misinformation about the Russian army. At a closed-door hearing last week, prosecutors asked for 25 years in prison for Kara-Mursa. Kara-Mursa’s verdict is expected next Monday.

Detention for conscientious objectors

In Ukraine, a conscientious objector has been sentenced to three years in prison. The 40-year-old had repeatedly failed to comply with draft notices, the public prosecutor’s office for the Tkachiv district in the west of the country said on Monday.

The man from a village near the Romanian border said he couldn’t pick up a gun to kill other people. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

The Constitution of Ukraine allows conscientious objection only on religious grounds. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the convicted man does not belong to any religious community that strictly rejects violence. Some Ukrainians try to buy their way out of military service or flee abroad with forged documents. A general ban on leaving the country was imposed on Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 immediately after the Russian invasion last February.

