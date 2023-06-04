Ukraine news: Many injured after attack near Dnipro | Current Europe | DW

The essentials in brief:

Many injured in Russian attack near Dnipro

Selenskyj does not currently give negotiations a chance

Prigozhin accuses Moscow’s Defense Ministry of failure

Russia’s Belgorod region reports more victims

after one Russian attack On a suburb of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, rescue workers have rescued the injured from the rubble of a destroyed house. The authorities spoke of at least 20 injuries, including children. president Volodymyr Selenskyj declared on Saturday evening in Kiev: “Again has Russia shown that it is a terrorist state. Unfortunately, people are under the rubble.” The head of state released a video showing the completely destroyed two-storey building. Emergency services were looking for survivors.

Russian missile and drone strikes hit in the Ukraine civil infrastructure as well. Dnipro is located in southeastern Ukraine.

“No negotiations currently possible”

“The Russians will take responsibility for everything they did to our state and the people,” said Zelenskyy. He had also previously published a video of a conversation with journalists from Latin America. In it he again emphasized that no negotiations on ending the war were possible with the current Russian leadership. The only chance for Russia is to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, he said. The 45-year-old reiterated that he would otherwise fight until Ukraine wins the war and Russia is defeated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj currently sees no room for negotiations

Wagner boss accuses Russia of failure

The head of the Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accuses the Ministry of Defense in Moscow of failure in view of the current course of the war. “The ministry is not able to do anything. The agency is in chaos,” Prigozhin said in a speech published on the Telegram online service.

Prigozhin has repeatedly clashed with the regular military. Just a day ago he accused Russia of Route of retreat of the Wagner troops from the Ukrainian Bakhmut to have mined.

Governor: More dead in Ukrainian airstrikes in Belgorod

According to the authorities there, at least two people have been killed in new airstrikes in the Russian region of Belgorod on the border with Ukraine. The Schebekino district has been under Ukrainian fire again since Saturday morning, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said via Telegram.

In the village of Novaya Tavolshanka, an elderly woman died as a result, and in the village of Beslyudovka, another woman succumbed to her numerous injuries from shrapnel. At least two other people were injured, according to the governor.

According to Russian information, the city of Schebekino, located in the district of the same name, had been heavily shelled in the past few days, causing hundreds of residents to flee. According to a new report by the governor, five people were killed in the attacks on the Belgorod region on Friday.

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.