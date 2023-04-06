The essentials in brief:

Zelenskyy: “Poland and Ukraine are guarantors of freedom”

Grain problem between Kiev and Warsaw solved

Bitter battles for Bachmut

Latvia reintroduces conscription

More crimes committed by young Ukrainian refugees

In an emotional speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj swears by the close alliance with Poland. “Ukrainian and Polish hearts beat for freedom, for the mutual independence of our states, for our native Europe, our common home, and we will win!” Zelenskyy said.

He described the two countries as cornerstones in the liberation of the countries of Eastern Europe from Russian imperialism. “If we are free together with you, it is a guarantee that freedom will be strong in all our neighboring countries, neighbors of the European Union – Romania, Slovakia, Lithuania and other Baltic countries,” Zelenskyy said.

He also mentioned cities like Rzeszow and Lublin in eastern Poland near the border. They are the first point of contact for refugees from Ukraine and a hub for foreign military aid. He thanks every single Pole for this brotherhood. “There is no longer any force that can overcome the Ukrainian-Polish friendship.”

Solution found for grain imports

Poland and Ukraine have found a solution to Ukrainian grain imports that have put pressure on the Polish grain market. “We found a way out,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Poland. Everything will be clarified in the coming days.

“There must be no open questions and complications between such close partners and true friends as Poland and Ukraine.” The Polish Minister of Agriculture resigned on Wednesday because of protests by farmers against falling grain prices due to imports.

Bitter battles for Bachmut

Russian attackers and Ukrainian defenders fought bitter house-to-house fighting in the town of Bakhmut. A number of attacks by Russian soldiers in the industrial zone of the eastern Ukrainian city were repelled with the support of artillery and grenade launchers, the military leadership in Kiev said. Despite a superior number of personnel, the Russian units had not managed to break through, it was said.

Large parts of the embattled town of Bachmut have been destroyed by the fighting

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar wrote on Twitter that the situation at the front was “completely under control”. The military fend off dozens of Russian attacks on Bakhmut and other cities in the east of the country every day.

Russian troops have been trying to capture the city in the Donetsk region since late summer. Most of the city and parts of the center are already under Russian control. However, in the western part of the city, which used to have a total of 70,000 inhabitants, the Ukrainian units are still putting up stubborn resistance.

Russian children’s rights commissioner causes a scandal

Representatives of the USA and Great Britain have left an informal meeting of the UN Security Council in protest against speeches by the Russian children’s commissioner Maria Lwova-Belowa, who is wanted by arrest warrant. When Lwowa-Belowa spoke during a video conference at the session in New York on Wednesday, the chairs of the two countries remained empty – as did those of Albania and Malta. Around 40 other countries, including Germany, condemned Lwowa-Belowa’s speech. Russia currently holds the rotating chair of the body.

Lwova-Belowa’s invitation was seen as a provocation because she is seen as a key figure in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the war zone to Russia. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has therefore issued an arrest warrant for this “abduction” against Lvowa-Belowa and against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Kiev has repeatedly accused Moscow of “deporting” Ukrainian children. Most recently, Kiev spoke of 19,514 affected children, including 4,390 orphans. Moscow denies this and speaks of evacuations.

Latvia reintroduces conscription

The Latvian parliament has voted to reintroduce conscription for young men from next year. “The State Defense Service is our answer to the new geopolitical threat,” said Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece before the vote in Riga, referring to neighboring Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Latvian volunteers complete three-month army training

Latvia abolished conscription a few years after the Baltic state joined NATO. Since 2007, the military of the EU member has consisted of professional soldiers and volunteers.

Conscription would apply to men between the ages of 18 and 27. Anyone who refuses to carry out armed service for religious or other reasons can perform “combat-free” civilian service. In order for conscription to come into force, the Latvian President still has to give the go-ahead.

More crimes committed by young Ukrainian refugees

According to the Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, the crime statistics show an increasing number of suspected children and young people from Ukraine. A third of the approximately one million refugees from Ukraine are under the age of 18 – and this is also reflected in the crime statistics: “Last year we had more than 3,700 suspected children and young people from Ukraine. In 2021, before Putin’s war, there were a few hundred,” said the SPD politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

It is important to take a close look and to look after the children and young people in the best possible way. The minister stressed that people who had fled war brought “terrible experiences” with them. “Experiences of violence like this can have a lasting effect, especially among children and young people.”

mak/wa (dpa, afp, rtr)

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.