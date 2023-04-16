Ukraine news: Reports to the BKA on war crimes | Current Europe | DW

The essentials in brief:

By mid-April, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) had received 337 reports of possible war crimes in Ukraine. This emerges from the response of the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a parliamentary question by the CDU member of the Bundestag Günter Krings, as reported by “Welt am Sonntag”. The information in connection with the Russian war of aggression came, for example, from Ukrainian war refugees or from the German population, it said.

According to the information, the BKA supports the Ukrainian investigators technically by procuring and providing material for the forensic work. In 2022, the BKA procured equipment – for example for securing evidence and documentation – worth more than 11.5 million euros and handed it over to the Ukrainian authorities.

Despite the Orthodox Easter, fighting continues in Russia-invaded Ukraine. Two teenagers were killed by Russian fire at night in the southern region of Mykolaiv, said the local military governor Vitaly Kim. In the Zaporizhia region, too, the head of the military administration, Yuriy Malashko, reported a “massive attack” by the Russians. A church was damaged, for example, so that the service had to be canceled. “Nothing is sacred, even on the night of Christ’s resurrection,” Malashko wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy encouraged his compatriots to celebrate Orthodox Easter. “The war couldn’t wipe out us, our values, our traditions and our holidays,” Zelenskyy said in a video. “Today we celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. The main symbol is victory: the victory of good, the victory of truth, the victory of life. We celebrate Easter with unshakable faith in the irreversibility of these victories.”

No grain deliveries from Poland and Hungary

Poland and Hungary no longer want to import grain and other foods from Ukraine. This is done to protect their own producers, both governments said. Most recently, extensive deliveries from Ukraine had depressed prices and sales of domestic producers. Ukraine said it regretted the move and would like talks to resolve the issue.

In March, several Eastern European countries wrote to the European Commission saying that imports of grain, oilseeds, eggs, poultry and sugar from Ukraine had reached unprecedented levels. Therefore, tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural imports should be considered. However, the European Union has extended duty-free imports of Ukrainian grain until June 2024.

G7 foreign ministers discuss Ukraine and China’s role in Japan

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries are meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, this Sunday. China‘s role in view of Russia’s Ukraine war is likely to play an important role in the talks. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had accused Beijing of wanting to create “its own rules” in world politics.

The meeting is being held in Japan because the country currently holds the G7 presidency. A summit meeting of the heads of state and government of the seven largest western industrialized countries is planned for Hiroshima in May. They include Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the G7 states intend to continue to resolutely oppose Russian aggression in Ukraine. “Now it’s a matter of showing (Russia’s President Vladimir) Putin our determination that he will not achieve his goals through attrition and fatigue,” said Baerbock in Seoul before leaving for Japan for the G7 meeting.

“As the G7, we are strong together because we know exactly what we stand for: For an international order in which the rule of law and international law take precedence over the law of the strongest,” said the Green politician. As a “constant crisis team,” the G7 of economically strong democracies opposed Russia’s aggression one barrier after the other last year. “At the meeting in Japan, we will sharpen our commitment,” stressed the minister.

China’s defense minister travels to Russia

Amid discussions about Beijing’s stance on the war in Ukraine, China‘s Defense Minister Li Shangfu is traveling to Russia this Sunday. The visit at the invitation of the Kremlin will last four days. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu at his inauguration in March 2023

Western states accuse Beijing of tacitly supporting Moscow in view of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. China, on the other hand, sees itself as a neutral party. Xi has so far neither condemned the Russian offensive in the neighboring country nor spoken to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyj calls for a NATO perspective and security guarantees

With a view to a NATO summit in Lithuania in July, the Ukrainian President has called for clearer prospects and security guarantees for his country. “Effective security guarantees for Ukraine (…) are needed even before we join the alliance,” Zelensky said in his nightly video speech.

In the fall of 2022, Zelenskyy applied for his country’s accelerated accession to the western military alliance. However, a prerequisite for joining NATO is that the candidate must not be involved in international conflicts and disputes over borders. Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24 last year and has been defending itself against the war of aggression ever since.

