The essentials in brief:

Biden and Scholz practice solidarity in Washington

NATO supreme commander: scale of war is ‘incredible’

President of the EU Parliament visits Kiev again

Russian tennis star Rublev criticizes Ukraine war

At a meeting in Washington, SUS President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz demonstratively showed their unity in supporting Ukraine and promised Kiev further aid. “We are working together in lockstep to deliver critical security support to Ukraine,” Biden said in the White House alongside Scholz. The Chancellor spoke of “very good cooperation” with the United States. It was important that the US and Germany “acted together” after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. “Now it is very important that we send out the message that we will continue to do this for as long as it takes and as long as it is necessary,” added Scholz, who spoke in English.

In recent months, the impression of differences of opinion between Germany and the United States over support for Ukraine has repeatedly arisen. Biden was now full of praise for the Chancellor: “I want to thank you, Olaf, for your strong and consistent leadership,” said the US President in the Oval Office. “I mean that honestly. It made a huge difference.” Germany not only provides very important “military support”, but also “moral support”, which is very “deep”. Scholz also pushed for “historic changes” in Germany, increasing defense spending and moving away from reliance on Russian energy. It’s “not easy”.

Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden in the Oval Office

Meanwhile, the United States announced new military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million. As announced by Foreign Minister Antony Blinken, the new package includes ammunition for Himars multiple rocket launchers, artillery ammunition and ammunition for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine had “no decisive influence on the outcome of the offensive.” But it is “clear that they will prolong this conflict, with sad consequences for the Ukrainian people”.

Scale of Ukraine war ‘unbelievable’

NATO Commander-in-Chief in Europe Christopher Cavoli has taken stock of the Ukraine war. The extent of this war was “incredible,” said the US general as the guest of honor at the traditional Matthiae meal in Hamburg City Hall. Russia has so far lost more than 2,000 large battle tanks. More than 200,000 Russian soldiers and over 1,800 officers were killed or wounded. On average, the Russian army fires more than 23,000 artillery shells per day.

When the going gets tough for NATO, “hard power” must be an argument, Cavoli said. “If the other comes with a tank, you should also have a tank.” One lesson learned from the Cold War, however, is that weapon precision is what counts. In addition, the production capacity of the defense industry is important. A war is won by those who can produce the fastest.

General Christopher Cavoli speaks in Hamburg City Hall

OSCE wants to support peace talks

According to its Secretary General, Helga Maria Schmid, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is ready to support peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. In Hamburg, Schmid quoted Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who, with a view to a Chinese peace plan, had called for talks not only with Moscow, but above all with Kiev under the umbrella of the United Nations. “I can only agree with that and add that the OSCE will also make its contribution at this point.”

Shortly before the Russian attack on Ukraine, the OSCE offered a security dialogue, Schmid reported. 56 of the 57 members were willing to do so. “But Russia has decided against dialogue and in favor of war.” The observer mission with 1,300 employees in eastern Ukraine had to be ended. Schmid emphasized: “The aggressive war against Ukraine is not a failure of my organization or of multilateralism. It was a conscious decision by the leadership of a country against all obligations and against all norms.”

Conference in Lviv discusses Russia tribunal

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian state and military leadership will one day have to answer for the war of aggression against Ukraine. The central theme of an international conference in Lviv on Friday was “the responsibility of Russia and its leadership – personal responsibility – for aggression and terror against our country and our people,” Zelenskyj reported in a video speech. “And when they are held accountable, justice will be restored.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyj at the conference in Lviv, western Ukraine

“We are gathering maximum support for the tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that the International Criminal Court is successful in punishing Russian war criminals and that our national law enforcement and judicial authorities ensure fair trials for all Russian murderers and torturers.” Ukraine has been trying for months to form an international court modeled on the Nuremberg tribunal for Nazi war criminals with its supporters.

According to official Ukrainian information, which was only published after the meeting, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra attended the conference. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders was also one of the participants. The conference was initially kept secret, presumably for security reasons.

EU Parliament President Metsola back in Kiev

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has traveled to the Ukrainian capital Kiev for a visit. “It’s nice to be back in Ukraine,” she tweeted in both English and Ukrainian. “With those brave people who inspired the world; with the heroes who won’t surrender; with those who sacrificed everything for our values.” Metsola expressly emphasized: “The future of Ukraine lies in membership of the European Union.” The top politician from Malta had already visited Ukraine in April last year.

Donation fund buys armored vehicles for Ukraine

In Ukraine, the fund of the well-known comedian and TV presenter Serhiy Prytula claims to have purchased over 100 used armored vehicles to support the army in the fight against Russia. “The first part – 24 vehicles – is already in Ukraine,” said Prytula. The 41-year-old appeared in a video with the armored but unarmed tracked vehicles of eight different types in the background. These were purchased and processed in Great Britain, it said.

According to its own statements, the fund had raised the equivalent of 5.8 million euros within a day and a half after a call for donations in November. Money had previously been collected for three Bayraktar combat drones (English: flag bearer). The name of the action: “People’s Bayraktar”. When the Turkish manufacturer provided the drones free of charge, the money was used to rent a Finnish reconnaissance satellite. According to the Fund, more than 2,600 enemy targets have already been detected.

SOS Children’s Villages takes action against offshoots in Russia

The organization “SOS Children’s Villages” has stopped all international money flows to its Russian branch for the time being. There is no evidence that SOS Children’s Villages Russia itself is involved in the forced resettlement of children from Ukraine, the organization said in Innsbruck. “At the same time, we still have to assume that 13 children cared for in a Russian SOS Children’s Village were victims of forced resettlement.” A process has been initiated to suspend the Russian association from the international federation of SOS Children’s Villages. In the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, there are repeated reports of the systematic kidnapping of Ukrainian children to Russia, which Moscow rejects as false reports.

Russian top athlete criticizes Ukraine war

Russian tennis star Andrei Rublev has condemned Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. “It’s crazy that so many ordinary people are suffering and dying. You can’t pretend nothing is happening because it’s terrible,” he said after his semi-final win over Olympic champion Alexander Zverev at the ATP tournament in Dubai. Rublev wrote “No war please” on a camera lens at the same event shortly after the start of the Russian invasion last year.

Now he took a stand again. “It’s hard to talk about it,” said the 25-year-old, “because even if you try to just play tennis, keep training, you know it’s affecting you.” This time Rublev wrote “Viktor Tsoi is alive” on a lens. Zoi, who died in 1990, was a Russian rock star who, among other things, sang anti-war songs.

Andrei Rublev in action in Dubai

Wimbledon organizers want to lift Russian ban

The most traditional tennis tournament in the world in Wimbledon could possibly take place again this year with players from Russia and Belarus. “All expectations indicate that the AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis Club) will lift the ban on Russians and Belarusians,” wrote the Daily Telegraph. The AELTC had banned Russian and Belarusian players from the grass court event in 2022. Wimbledon is the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments that has taken such a step. At the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open, Russian and Belarusian players were the last to be admitted.

wa/bru (dpa, afp, rtr, sid)

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.