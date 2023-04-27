Ukraine news: Zelenskyy wants to use China’s influence | Current Europe | DW

The essentials in brief:

Selenskyj speaks of a reasonable talk with China’s head of state Xi

The EU and Germany rate the call as a good signal

Ukrainian reporter shot dead by snipers

Stoltenberg warns of increasing the pace of weapons and ammunition production

The Czech Republic imposes sanctions on Moscow’s Orthodox Patriarch Cyril I.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a “long and fairly reasonable conversation”. The two politicians spoke for almost an hour on Wednesday for the first time since Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. “Now there is an opportunity to give new impetus to our Ukrainian-Chinese relations,” said Zelenskyj in his video speech every evening. “There is an opportunity to use China‘s political clout to reassert the principles and rules on which peace should be based.” Like Ukraine and the majority of the world community, China is interested in the strength of sovereign nations, their territorial integrity and the avoidance of nuclear disasters, Zelenskyy added. “We have agreed to continue our communication.”

To date, China has not condemned the Russian invasion. In the phone call, however, Xi announced that he would send an envoy to Ukraine to reach a “political settlement” in the conflict.

EU and Germany welcome communication

The EU Commission in Brussels has welcomed the first direct talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “It is an important, long overdue step by China in fulfilling its responsibility as a member of the UN Security Council,” said a spokesman. China‘s leadership must “use its influence to bring Russia to end the war of aggression”.

The federal government rated the phone call as a good signal. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a “special responsibility to end Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” said a government spokesman in Berlin.

Ukrainian journalist ambushed in Kherson

A Ukrainian reporter who worked for the Italian daily “La Repubblica” was killed by snipers in Ukraine, according to the newspaper, and his Italian colleague was wounded. “La Repubblica” said they were the victims of an ambush by Russian snipers on the outskirts of Cherson.

According to the newspaper, both journalists wore bulletproof vests – marked with the word “press” – and had a lot of experience in reporting on the Ukraine war.

Russia had declared Cherson and Luhansk and two other eastern Ukrainian regions annexed in September 2022. However, these regions are only partially controlled by the Russian troops.

Stoltenberg pushes for faster production

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the member states of the defense alliance to speed up the expansion of production capacities for weapons and ammunition. The point is to act more far-reaching and more quickly, said the Norwegian at the start of a two-day conference of national armaments directors at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns of haste to expand production capacities for ammunition and weapons

A NATO press release said this would improve the alliance’s deterrence and defenses and allow continued support to Russia-attacked Ukraine.

Sanctions against Cyril I

The Czech Republic was the second EU country to officially impose sanctions on the orthodox Moscow patriarch Cyril I for supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. At the suggestion of Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, the Czech government issued an entry ban against the Russian Orthodox Church leader. As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Prague further announced, Cyril I. is also not allowed to receive any funds from the country.

Lipavsky said the patriarch was on the sanctions list “because the faith must not be abused to justify the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.” The minister spoke of more than 100 pages of evidence, such as public statements.

Lithuania, Great Britain, Canada and Ukraine had previously put Cyril I on their sanctions list. EU-wide punitive measures against the head of the church failed due to a veto by Hungary.

