Ukraine returned a teenager who spent almost a year and a half under occupation

Ukraine continues to return its citizens from captivity and from the occupied territories. 17-year-old Vladyslav, deprived of parental care, was rescued from the siege of Mariupol. Efforts to save the child were made by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Network for Children’s Rights. But the first is his friend Vyacheslav, who returned to the territory of free Ukraine in May of this year. This was reported in the Ukrainian Network for the Rights of the Child.

“His personal war began in 2014, when his mother was deprived of parental rights, and the boy was left alone with his life. In eight years, Vladyslav changed 5 named families. And at the end of February 2022, after the capture of Mariupol by Russian troops, he found himself in a blockade. The boy lived in the occupied city for sixteen and a half months. He did not have the opportunity, but all the time he dreamed of escaping to the territory of free Ukraine. And… all this time he was in contact with a fellow student, with whom he became friends at the Mariupol educational institution. And the friend is the same clever boy Vyacheslav, who at first managed to reach Donetsk on foot, got into a shelter, ran away from the technical school he entered, and was able to escape to the territory of free Ukraine.”says the message.

The example of a friend was decisive for Vladyslav.

“Of course, Vyacheslav incited and inspired his friend to act. They hatched an escape plan. Slavko’s example eventually became decisive – Vlad dared to take the same step. When this brave man from Mariupol covered almost the entire dangerous path, Vyacheslav finally told us everything: his friend also managed to escape, but he needs help crossing the border with his homeland. Now Vladyslav is safe, he has come to Kyiv. The young man will receive the necessary psychological, social and material support”the organization reported.

It should be noted that the “WAY HOME” project is aimed at finding and returning children illegally displaced to the Russian Federation or to territories not under the control of the government of Ukraine, as well as reunification of families whose children ended up in the occupation without their parents. The project is implemented by the Ukrainian Network for Children’s Rights in partnership with the international humanitarian organization Save the Children in Ukraine.

