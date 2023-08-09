Ukraine seeks to relaunch counter-offensive on the southern front

The president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenskitries to relaunch the counteroffensive of his army on the southern front, where the Ukrainian troops would have reached the first defensive line of the enemy in an attempt to reach the sea and isolate the peninsula of Crimea.

“The closest circle and all the attention on a single issue: our offensive,” Zelenski commented today on Telegram, a message in which he stressed that he discussed with the high command of the army the next “steps”, the supplies and the actions of the enemy .

Zelensky chaired a special meeting of his headquarters. And it is that time is pressing. The counteroffensive that began on June 4 has good weather as an ally, but summer does not last forever.

One of the participants was Valery Zaluzhnithe Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who also gave an update on the progress of operations to Mark Milleythe US Chief of Staff.

the first russian line

In this regard, the deputy commander of the Ukrainian forces in the south of the country, Sergey Kuzminhighlighted today that his troops had advanced several hundred meters near the strategic village of Robotynein the heart of the region of Zaporizhia.

“We have reached the front line of the occupiers. The front line is very difficult, but our soldiers are advancing.”he commented, according to the newspaper «Ukrainska Pravda».

Kuzmin stressed that these operations are aimed at the city of Melitopolthe taking of which would pave the way for the Ukrainians to clean their boots in the Azov Sea.

“We are making progress, although this advance is slowed down by the minefields and the lack of aviation,” he admitted.

According to the official, kyiv are also progressing towards the port of Berdianskthe key to breaking the land corridor between the donbas y Crimea.

Another objective is to gain control of Energodes, the town in whose vicinity is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. EFE (I)

