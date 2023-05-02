Home » Ukraine shoots down 15 of 18 Russian-launched missiles overnight
Ukraine shoots down 15 of 18 Russian-launched missiles overnight

The air defense units of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 15 of the 18 cruise missiles launched by Russia last night, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said today.

“Around 2:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian territory from strategic aircraft: nine Tu-95 bombers from Olenegorsk, in the Murmansk region, and two Tu-160 from the Caspian Sea. In total, they launched 18 Kh-101 / Kh-555 cruise missiles from the air, “he specified in a message on Telegram, collected by the Ukrinform agency.

For his part, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, Serhiy Popko, reported that the anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down all Russian missiles and drones over kyiv last night.

“Tonight the enemy has launched another massive air strike against Ukraine. The second in a row in the last 3 days. According to preliminary information, the missiles were fired from strategic aircraft (type Tu95ms). The alert in the capital lasted about three hours, “he said in a message on Telegram, picked up by” Ukrainska Pravda “.

He added that, once again, the Russians attacked “comprehensively, with cruise missiles and drones at the same time,” noting that there have reportedly been no civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings or infrastructure.

Over the past night an air alert was declared in kyiv and in all regions of Ukraine. EFE

