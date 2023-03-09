At least nine people died this Thursday in western Ukraine, victims of massive bombardments carried out by Russia, the regional governor, Maksym Kozytsky, announced.

According to the authorities, one of the Russian missiles destroyed three houses in a residential neighborhood in the Zolochiv district. “There may be more people under the rubble,” he added through his Telegram account.

The president, Volodimir Zelensky, described as Russian “miserable tactics”, the attack that took place during the early hours of the morning.

“The enemy launched 81 missiles trying again to intimidate the Ukrainians, returning to their miserable tactics,” the president said on Telegram. The attacks affected kyiv and nine other regions in the center, south and west of the country, he added.

After the Russian bombing of critical infrastructures, 40% of the Ukrainian capital is without heating service and the Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, the largest in Europe, was completely isolated from the electricity grid

The government stated that the air defense shot down almost three dozen Russian-launched missiles against targets across the country.

“Last night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack against critical infrastructure in Ukraine. It launched 81 missiles from different bases. Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said in a statement posted on social media.

Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, also suffered from the Russian offensive and was left without electricity, water and heating.

“There is no electricity in the whole city. We have resorted to generators in critical infrastructures. Electric transport does not work. There is no heating or water supply, due to a lack of voltage in the electricity grid,” Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov told local television.

Multiple explosions were recorded early Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, in the Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk provinces and in the southern region of Mykolaiv.

kyiv’s mayor also reported explosions in the capital’s Holosiivskyi district, leaving at least two people injured. “All services go to the point,” Vitali Klitschko said on social media, referring to a southern area of ​​the city.

The governor of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, confirmed on his Telegram channel a massive missile attack in the region and declared that they hit the energy infrastructure. “Power supply is currently restricted,” he added.

“The enemy carried out about 15 attacks against Kharkiv and Odessa. Once again, Russian troops attack critical infrastructure,” Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media.

“According to preliminary information, a residential building in the Kharkiv region was hit by missiles,” it added.

So far no victims have been recorded.

The governor of the western Khmelnytskyi region, Segiy Gamaliy, urged residents to “stay in shelters,” stating that “the enemy is attacking the country’s critical infrastructure.”

The Ukrainian government activated an air alert throughout the country for the possible launch of Russian missiles or drone attacks, according to local media reports.

Although initially the alert was activated in several regions, after 2:30 local time a general alert was announced throughout the Ukrainian territory, according to what was published by the Ukrinform agency.

“The air alert may be related to the launch of drones and kamikaze missiles from Russian territory,” reported the aforementioned media.

The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, asked via Telegram that the alarm should not be ignored under any circumstances.

Russia has been bombarding key Ukrainian facilities with missiles and drones for months, cutting off water, heat and electricity to millions of people.

On March 2, at least ten people died after a Russian bombardment against a civilian building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, in the southeast of the country, the secretary of the City Council, Anatoly Kurtev, and the State Emergency Service reported. .

This new bombardment occurs on a day in which the Ukrainian side has reported the presence of Iranian-made drones, launched by Russia and whose objective would be precisely critical facilities.

Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said that by the end of spring, Russia will run out of “military tools” to achieve its goals, so a key battle looms that may spell the end. from the war.

Budanov’s prediction comes amid considerable uncertainty about what the next phase of the war, now in its second year, will look like. For weeks, Ukrainian officials had indicated that Russia was planning a major new offensive.

According to Budanov, “Russia has wasted enormous amounts of human resources, weapons and materials. Its economy and production cannot cover these losses, it has changed its military chain of command”.

“If the Russian military doesn’t achieve its goals this spring, it will run out of military tools,” he said in an interview with USA Today.

In this framework, he considered that Ukraine and Russia will fight “a decisive battle this spring, and this battle will be the final one before this war ends.”

(With information from AFP and EFE)

