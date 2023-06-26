Ukraine: So far recaptured 130 square kilometers in the south

In the past week, however, the situation in the south has not changed significantly, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar told state radio on Monday.

There have been around 250 battles in the past week along the eastern front line near the towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marjinka. According to the Ukrainian General Staff on Monday morning, Russian troops have launched a series of attacks using various weapon systems in the Zaporizhia region of central Ukraine. Among other things, at least six modified S-300 anti-aircraft missiles were deployed. In addition, 33 airstrikes and 45 attacks from multiple rocket launchers have been registered since Sunday.

“As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were injured and houses, commercial and administrative buildings and private vehicles were damaged,” says the latest management report. The information could not be independently verified.

According to the General Staff, Russian troops tried to stop the advance of Ukrainian units in the region south of Zaporizhia and to recapture lost positions. At least 30 settlements were shelled by Russian artillery.

