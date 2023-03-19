On Sunday, March 19, the final of the European Women’s Futsal Championship was held in Debrecen, Hungary, between the teams of Spain and Ukraine, which beat Hungary (2:1) in the semi-final match.

In the match against the champions of the last two continental championships, no one particularly believed in Oleg Shaitanov’s wards. In the context of the upcoming final, the semi-final of last year’s European Championship was mentioned, in which the Spanish defeated our team – 9:0. This time, the “yellow and blue” conceded with a more modest score — 1:5 (Shulga, 36 — Peke, 1, from a penalty, Babenka, 11, into his own goal, de Paz, 20, Samper, 21, Dani, 37) and became vice-champions of the Old World.

It is noteworthy that the national team of Ukraine also participated in two previous continental championships. In the debut draw, “yellow and blue” became fourth, in the previous one they became bronze medalists, now they won “silver”. Are we waiting for “gold” at the next European Championship?

Let’s add that in the match for the third place, the Portuguese national team defeated the hosts of the tournament, the Hungarian team – 12:0.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the Ukrainian beauty Yaroslava Maguchykh brilliantly won the European Championship in Istanbul.

Photo uefa.com

