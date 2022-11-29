The general discussion on the situation in Ukraine is underway in the Chamber of Deputies. The texts of the motions will be voted on in tomorrow’s sitting.

The position of the Pd

«The Democratic Party immediately supported Ukraine’s right to defend itself against the Russian invasion and we will continue to do so in 2023. We believe, however, that it is a mistake to present the extension of aid with an amendment, above all by the rapporteurs and not by the government , to a decree in conversion. It is quite clear that an ad hoc measure taken by the executive would be needed. For this reason, we ask that the amendment be withdrawn and that the line we have always maintained since last March be followed: a specific decree on the extension of aid to Ukraine with subsequent passage to the Chambers, at least quarterly, by the competent ministers”. So in a note the senators of the Democratic Party Simona Malpezzi and Alessandro Alfieri. In the Chamber, the deputy of the Democratic Party, Stefano Graziano, added: «Two questions, one of method and the other of merit: we have always been in support of Ukraine, we continue to be so. On the question of method, I think that we cannot and should not speak of the Ukraine affair through an amendment filed in the Senate that has nothing to do with that affair”. The line of the majority on the conflict in Ukraine, pending the reading of the final version of the motions for the attention of Montecitorio, emerges in fact clear from an amendment to the decree on participation in NATO missions and on measures for the health service in Calabria, now under discussion Senate consideration. “We ask the government to withdraw it,” says Graziano. The motion of the Pd, «supports the Italian effort to support Ukraine which has exercised its full right to defend itself. Italy condemns Russia and works alongside the EU and NATO», adds Graziano. «Russia, by attacking a sovereign state, is committing ignoble war crimes», continues the dem exponent, «like many testimonies of rapes committed by Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian population. In this motion, the government undertakes to increase all initiatives to welcome people fleeing the war, also due to the expected increase in arrivals due to the systematic damage to energy sites. Peace begins to be built by saving human lives”

The Third Pole: “Continue to support Kiev, even with new weapons”

“We ask the government to continue the activity of economic and military support without reservations, in continuity with the commitments of the Draghi government, also by sending new war equipment”. The deputy of Action – Italia Viva, Giulia Pastorella, says it in the Chamber to the chamber. “A way to ask the right side for a ceasefire”, adds Pastorella.

Dori (Av-Si): “A military solution is not imaginable”

“We express full solidarity with the population affected by the war. A war of position and attrition is set up which is destined to continue in the long term. A military solution to the conflict is not imaginable, the solution cannot be in arms”. This was stated by the deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Devis Dori, presenting the motion on the Russian-Ukrainian war, in the Chamber of the Chamber. “It is necessary to work to structure disarmament pathways, especially nuclear disarmament,” he added. «We send weapons without worrying about where and how those weapons will go, and the arms industry’s portfolio swells. The message that the majority and the government sends is clear: it doesn’t matter how the conflict goes, it’s better to jump into sending arms. Let’s put the money on the field for an effort of solidarity towards those fleeing the war ». And Dori concludes by quoting the president Sergio Mattarella: “Peace is the result of the patient flow of the spirit and the ability to move from confrontation to dialogue”

The motion of the 5 Star Movement

“The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is a tragedy of humanity, a madness made up of violence, rapes and massacres. If it is not stopped as soon as possible, every day more and more it risks dragging the world into a nuclear conflict”. This was stated by the deputy of the M5s, Arnaldo Lomuti, in the Chamber of the Chamber presenting the motion of the M5s on the war between Russia and Ukraine. “This country needs a new humanism, a new enlightenment. They tell us we don’t want to stop Putin. We all want to stop it, but the point is how to stop it,” adds Lomuti. “We must stop the mad rush of this train towards nuclear war by seeking compromise. Let’s go back to asking even this super political government, communications to the classrooms that allow the formation of a parliamentary judgment. This is a government that does not have the courage to face Parliament, as if Parliament were a danger”. The motion presented by the majority “shows that this government is in perfect continuity with the previous government”.