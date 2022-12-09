Listen to the audio version of the article

“Today I would have liked to bring you the thanks of the Ukrainian people for the peace that we have been asking the Lord for a long time”. It is a passage from the prayer recited by Pope Francis at the foot of the statue of the Immaculate Conception in Piazza di Spagna, for the traditional ceremony on 8 December.

The emotion of the Pontiff

The Pope was moved and stopped for a moment, in tears. The crowd of faithful, at that moment, warmly applauded the Pontiff. Then he continued: «Instead I still have to present to you the plea of ​​the children, of the elderly, of the fathers and mothers, of the young people of that tortured land. But in reality we all know that you are with them and with all the suffering, just as you were at the cross of your Son. Thank you, our Mother. Looking to you, who are without sin, we can continue to believe and hope that love wins over hatred, truth wins over lies, forgiveness wins over offense, peace wins over war. So be it”

Pope: entrusts families in crisis to the Madonna



«Families in crisis who struggle to make ends meet, young couples, dreams and anxieties of the younger generations held back by a culture “poor in values”. The Pope entrusts all the complexities of life, between joys and sorrows, to the Madonna in the act of veneration in Piazza di Spagna. Bergoglio, for two years, paid homage to the Immaculate Conception by going to Piazza di Spagna at dawn so as not to create gatherings: «After two years in which I came to pay homage to you alone at dawn, today I return to you together with the people of this Church and of this City. And I bring you the thanks and supplications of all your children, near and far».