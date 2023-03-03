The Russian troops are concentrating on Bakhmut as the main target in the Donbass. How long can the Ukrainian army defend the city – and what course of the war can be expected in the near future?

For both Ukrainian and Russian armed forces, Bakhmut is of great strategic importance, says Marina Miron, a research fellow at the Center for Military Ethics at King’s College London. The capture of the city would mean a further advance of Russian troops – perhaps in the direction of Kramatorsk.

“They would then control important roads, cut off Ukrainian forces and make it much more difficult for them to defend themselves,” she says. In addition, this would weaken the morale of the Ukrainian troops and also raise doubts about the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces among Western partners.

The German colonel a. D. Ralph Thiele, former staffer in the NATO Commander-in-Chief’s Private Office.

“Even the Ukrainian side is basically being forced here – also by their western partners – to achieve success. In one way or another, the public has to constantly explain why there is so much support for Ukraine,” emphasizes the military expert.

Thiele also emphasizes the psychological factor involved in defending Bachmut. “People have to be motivated in some way to persevere. Of course, that also sends a signal through the whole of Ukraine – for the civilian population, but also for the soldiers in other places,” says the military expert, adding that the great effort that both sides would make to conquer or defend the city , could not be justified.

Mike Martin, a researcher at King’s College London, says Russia is so persistent in trying to capture Bakhmut because it is in line with Putin’s declared war goal of “liberating the Donbass.” “If you look at how the roads and railways are laid out, there are two major cities west of Bakhmut that are still in the Donbass, namely Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. In order to conquer them, which he needs for his strategic goal, he must first acquire Bachmut,” says the expert.

Who has better chances in battle?

Ralph Thiele assesses the chances of the Ukrainians in the fight for Bachmut as slim. According to him, the Russian army almost surrounded the city. “There is a small four-kilometer-wide strip that is still freely accessible for escape, reinforcements or supplies. But four kilometers is nothing and the Russians lie around it like a horseshoe and try to bend this horseshoe together at the ends,” said Thiele.

In addition, the Russians are superior to the Ukrainians at Bachmut. “If you look at the overall weather situation, you can see a multiple on the Russian side, whether it’s armored vehicles, tanks, artillery or aircraft,” says the expert. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, would have to wait for Western military aid to arrive.

As far as this help is concerned, Thiele is less optimistic: “When you see that the whole of Europe produces less ammunition for Ukraine in a month than the Russians fire in a day, then you can see how difficult it will be to properly target the support to get in line. The subject of tanks is also extraordinarily difficult. In the public discussion it was always said: tanks yes, but the tanks have to get there somehow. They have to be driven, but many bridges don’t carry them. So it’s difficult to get them there. If a tank breaks down or needs maintenance, you can’t do it on the spot, you might have to drive 900 kilometers back to Poland or Slovakia.”

Possibilities for a Ukrainian offensive

Markus Reisner, Colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces, says about the further course of the war: “With a success at Bachmut, the Russians would succeed in taking possession of a piece of land again, but that would not be a breakthrough into the depths of the area, because there the next line of defense follows.” After successes near Kharkiv and near Cherson, Ukraine decided to launch a third offensive relatively quickly – from Zaporizhia towards Melitopol. According to the expert, however, due to the pressure that the Ukrainian armed forces are under in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Kiev is forced to constantly transfer forces there.

According to him, the Ukrainian army is now preparing eight brigades looking for a suitable place for an offensive. That could be the area north of Melitopol. If successful, the Russian forces could then be cut off from supplies across the Crimean bridge from the Crimea and in the Zaporizhia region and near Cherson. “Then the Russians would have completely different worries, namely supplying parts of their group in this area, than continuing to attack in the Donbass,” said Reisner.

But the time has not yet come for a Ukrainian counter-offensive, says Gustav Gressel, the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Russia and defense expert. “If you want to launch a counter-offensive, you have to organize and gather resources for a breakthrough away from the front lines and the battles. That would be risky at this stage. Even if Ukraine were to penetrate Russian lines and expand its control, the Russians would still have strong reserves and large numbers of troops to throw into battle,” explains Gressel. The Russians could attack the Ukrainians from different sides at the same time.

“If we wait a few months until Russia’s offensive potential is exhausted and Russia begins to eat up its reserves to fuel the current offensive, then Ukrainian forces will have more leeway to expand their control once they penetrate the Russian front . With the same amount of casualties and number of vehicles deployed, you will liberate more territory that way,” says Gressel.

Ceasefire possible this year?

“Everyone has an interest in this war ending now, and of course the sides are now putting pressure, preferably on the Ukrainian side, and perhaps now on the Russian side via India and China,” says Ralph Thiele. However, he considers the statement “defeat Russia” to be just a “linguistic phrase”. Because Russia still has great potential for escalation – not only with nuclear weapons. “These include supersonic weapons, which we don’t even notice, but which enable Putin to place a bomb on every desk in the world without us being able to defend ourselves against it,” warns Thiele.

According to him, it is now the task of the West to prevent an escalation: “We now have to see how we can convince him that he gives in, and that is essentially being done by those who support him. That would be China or India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and South Africa. This is a large cohort and they could actually put pressure on Russia.” And for Ukraine, according to Thiele, any military success would help strengthen its position before a ceasefire.

Mike Martin says about the course of the war that a lack of soldiers would probably not be a reason for Ukraine to stop resisting: “I think the end point for this war will be for the Ukrainians when they either win or when the West stops to supply them with weapons.”

Adaptation from the Russian: Markian Ostapchuk

Author: Alexandra Ivanova, Olga Sosnytska, Anna Fil