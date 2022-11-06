Listen to the audio version of the article

A sixth decree could arrive by December to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and face what promises to be one of the toughest phases of the war, with the arrival of winter. New requests for weapons could arrive in the coming weeks from the government of Kiev, grappling with the bombing of the country’s infrastructure. This is why this time on the war list with an Italian sender, artillery systems for air defense could end up.

Against attacks from the sky

The new head of the defense department Guido Crosetto announces a measure that is “just and due, as the others have been”. Less ground vehicles and more air defense and anti-missile systems, capable of covering distances for many kilometers. However, these would be surface-to-air missile weapons with high tactical mobility, with a rapid deployment of a fire unit. In short, artillery useful to counter the continuous attacks from the sky, which have intensified throughout Ukraine, damaging the energy resources of the territory, from water to electricity.

Ukrainian requests

In the meantime, the provisions of the fifth military aid decree signed on 7 October last are proceeding within the agreed time frame. Even if the measure – like all the others – is classified, Italy may have supplied multiple rocket launchers and self-propelled guns. Now there is a willingness to evaluate any further requests that the Ukrainian Defense could make in relation to its operational or logistical needs: a concept reaffirmed by Crosetto himself two days ago in a video conference interview with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov.

Urso: there is a law for the sending of weapons also voted by the 5 stars

“There is also a law voted by the 5 Star Movement and by Giuseppe Conte himself which gives the Italian government a mandate until 31 December to send weapons and equipment to the aid of the Ukrainian people who have been severely hit by the Russian army”. The Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy said so Adolfo Urso guest of Maria Latella’s Sunday Café on Radio 24. Statements that come after the controversy over the two demonstrations for peace