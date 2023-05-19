Ukraine update: A package of sanctions against Russia’s war machine | Current Europe | DW

The essentials in brief:

USA and Great Britain want to increase economic pressure on Russia

Again nationwide air raid alarm in Ukraine

Selenskyj: Successes in defense and attack in Bakhmut

Pope sends special envoys to Moscow and Kyiv

The US, in response to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine announced a new package of sanctions. Among other things, the plan is to cut around 70 companies and organizations from Russia and other countries from US exports, said a high-ranking US government official shortly before the official start of the G7 summit in Japan Hiroshima. In addition, more than 300 individuals, companies and organizations, ships and planes are to be subject to other punitive measures. The aim is to increase the economic pressure on Russia and make it even more difficult to maintain its war machine. The plan is to further restrict access to goods that are important on the battlefield, said the senior US government official.

Great Britain has also announced new sanctions. The UK will ban imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel from Russia, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. The EU also wants to “limit” trade in Russian diamonds, as Council President Charles Michel announced.

The US wants to deliver the M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine by autumn

Correct the US

The US Department of Defense has overestimated the value of the military aid it has called up for Ukraine by around $3 billion. The reason for this was a booking error, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told the German Press Agency on request. In some cases, the calculations were based on the replacement cost of the military equipment provided and not on its net value. This led to the overvaluation, according to Singh. The discrepancies were noticed during a regular audit.

The Department of Defense recently put the total value of US military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war at more than $36.9 billion (almost €33.7 billion). That number is now likely to be revised downwards.

danger from the air

In the early hours of the morning, air raid warnings were again issued throughout Ukraine. Explosions are said to have occurred in some areas. According to official information from Kiev, anti-aircraft systems are already deployed in several regions. According to the Ukrainian military via the Telegram news service, Russian planes are apparently in the air and there is a risk that all regions of Ukraine could be shelled with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The military goes on to say that drone strikes could also occur in the central regions of the country.

Zelenskyj: Attack and defense work well

Praise from the President

According to its own account, the Ukrainian military is advancing in heavy fighting near Bakhmut. “In some areas, our troops have advanced by up to a kilometer,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening. President Volodymyr Zelenskyj gave his soldiers special praise in his nightly video address. “On the one hand, the defense brigades have done a good job, they have fulfilled the most important strategic tasks,” said Zelenskyy. “And the offensive brigades are doing a good job.” Zelenskyy deliberately did not want to give details of the combat operations and further steps that he had discussed with the military cabinet on Thursday.

The Pope takes action

Pope Francis has apparently launched a secret peace mission. The usually well-informed Rome correspondent of the Argentine daily La Nacion reported that the Pope wanted to send two trusted cardinals to Moscow and Kiev with messages of peace.

According to information from the newspaper, Francis wants to send Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who comes from Rome, to Kiev. Zuppi is Cardinal of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference. He is also closely connected to the community of Sant’Egidio, which has repeatedly acted for the Vatican in delicate mediating functions in international conflicts.

According to the report, the Pope wants to send his Eastern Church specialist, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, to Moscow. Fluent in Russian, Gugerotti has served as a Vatican diplomat in several states of the former Soviet Union in the past. Most recently, on May 3, Gugerotti surprisingly met the head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s foreign office, Metropolitan Antony, in Rome.

