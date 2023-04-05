the essentials in brief

– Russia wants to send back abducted Ukrainian children

– Ukrainian President Zelenskyy congratulates NATO member Finland

– USA and France want China as mediator

– NATO plans multi-year support program for Ukraine

– Ukraine warns compatriots in occupied territories

The Russian child rights commissioner Maria Lwova-Belowa has agreed to send children abducted from Ukraine back to their homeland if their parents ask for it. “Write to me to find your child again,” Lwowa-Belowa said at a press conference. She again declined to publish a full list of the names of the abducted children.

An international arrest warrant has been issued against the Russian child rights commissioner Maria Lwova-Belowa

According to the Ukrainian government, as of February this year, more than 16,000 children have been kidnapped from Ukraine to Russia or Russian-controlled areas. In mid-March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belowa for kidnapping the children.

China to ‘speed up end of war’

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are hoping for China‘s help to “speed up” efforts to end the war in Ukraine. A phone call between the presidents showed the “common will of France and the United States” to oblige the Chinese to “accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine with us and build a lasting peace,” according to French diplomatic circles on Wednesday.

The Presidents of France and the USA, Emmanuel Macron (left) and Joe Biden, on December 1, 2022 in Washington

The phone call was made a few hours before Macron left for a state visit to China. The French leader will also hold talks with his counterpart Xi Jinping from Wednesday to Saturday during his stay in China, which lasts until Saturday. Due to his good relations with Vladimir Putin, he could possibly be decisive in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

NATO wants to help Ukraine in the long term

NATO is developing a new support program for Russia-attacked Ukraine. The planned multi-year initiative should help to ensure deterrence and defense, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after deliberations at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

According to information from the German Press Agency from alliance circles, there is talk of extending the support program for ten years and providing it with around 500 million euros annually. According to diplomats, the money could also be used to support additional exercises, digitization programs and institutional reforms.

Regarding the current situation in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia had not changed course. Putin apparently thinks he can sit out Western support for Ukraine. However, the meeting in Brussels once again underlined the ongoing commitment of the alliance to the country. “NATO will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary,” said the Norwegian, inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the military alliance’s next summit in Vilnius in July.

Zelenskyy congratulates Finland…

For his part, Zelenskyy congratulated Finland on joining NATO. In his video speech every evening, he called the step “a historic event for our region”. He congratulated “the entire Finnish people and the President (Sauli Niinistö, editor’s note) personally.” NATO membership is a “reliable security guarantee”.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Against the background of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Finland and Sweden had decided to give up their traditional non-aligned status and join NATO. After much back and forth, Finland received the necessary approval from all 30 NATO countries and this Tuesday became the 31st NATO member, while Sweden is still waiting for Turkey and Hungary to say yes. Finland has a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia and is considered a strong military partner.

… and travels to Poland

During the state visit to Poland, which begins this Wednesday, talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and on political and economic support for the neighboring country are planned. Poland is considered one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine.

Russian saber-rattling after NATO enlargement

In response to neighboring Finland joining NATO, Russia is preparing appropriate countermeasures. That said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Grushko, according to the state agency TASS.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko

He pointed out that every “responsible general staff” has the opportunity to implement different scenarios. “These include scenarios involving the deployment of combat troops or the appearance of foreign equipment on the country’s (Finland’s) territory,” he said.

Baerbock: Russia has achieved the opposite

According to Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Russia has achieved exactly the opposite of what it actually wanted with its attack on Ukraine and the resulting NATO accession of Finland. “If Russia hadn’t broken with all the rules of the international order, with our European peace order, then this accession would not have come from Finland and hopefully Sweden soon,” said Baerbock on Tuesday evening on the “RTL Direkt” program.

Finland has always said: We are non-aligned, we want to live in peace with our neighbors, explained Baerbock. “But this situation has of course changed completely as a result of a Russian war of aggression against another neighboring country,” said Baerbock. Now it is important to make it clear to Finland: “We stand by your side, we stand up for your safety together.”

Russia convenes French diplomats

Russia’s foreign ministry has said it has summoned a French diplomatic representative to Moscow because of “false publications” by the French embassy about atrocities allegedly committed by the Russian army. Accordingly, the embassy published statements in online services, including on the massacres in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which Russian soldiers are accused of. “It is fundamentally unacceptable to make false accusations against our military,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Alleged mass grave at the church of Bucha (04/03/2022)

Ukraine marked the anniversary of the discovery of the massacre on Sunday. Prosecutors in Kiev accuse Russian forces of killing around 1,400 civilians around Bucha. Moscow denies any responsibility and has repeatedly described the incident as “managed” by Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister warns compatriots

Iryna Vereshchuk indirectly called on Ukrainians in Russian-occupied areas to flee in view of the imminent offensive by their own troops. “I advise Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied areas either to go to third countries or to prepare,” wrote the deputy prime minister on Telegram on Tuesday without further details.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

“You know what to do, take care of yourself and your children.” “Occupier officials still have some time to get out of there,” Vereshchuk continued. Some of them are already packing their things. “It would be nice if they took their collaborators with them.”

