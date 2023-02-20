Home News Ukraine war: Why Blinken says China ‘considered’ supplying Russia with weapons – BBC News 中文
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China was “considering” supplying Russia with weapons and ammunition for the Ukraine war.

In an interview with CBS News (CBS), Blinken said that Chinese companies have provided “non-lethal support” to Russia. And the latest information shows that Beijing is also “considering” providing “lethal support”.

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China‘s top diplomat, Wang Yi, is visiting Europe and there are reports that he will visit Moscow in the coming days.

The host asked what “lethal support” specifically included, and Blinken answered with certainty: weapons, including “from ammunition to the weapons themselves.” He also warned that such an escalation would mean “serious consequences” for China.

