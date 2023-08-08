Ukraine’s counteroffensive losing momentum, Western officials say

Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Stalls as Russian Defenses Prove Difficult to Break Through

Weeks after Ukraine’s highly anticipated counteroffensive, Western officials are expressing increasing concerns about the Ukrainian forces’ ability to regain significant territory from Russian-backed separatists. According to four senior US and Western officials briefed on the latest intelligence, the assessments are becoming “sobering,” indicating that it is highly unlikely for Ukraine to change the balance of the conflict.

A senior Western diplomat told CNN, “They are still going to see, over the next two weeks if there is a chance to make any progress. But I think it is very, very unlikely that they will actually make progress that changes the balance of this conflict.” Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat who recently returned from meetings in Europe with US commanders training the Ukrainian military, echoed this sentiment by saying, “Our briefings are sobering. We remember the challenges you face. This is the most difficult time of the war.”

The main challenge for Ukrainian forces lies in the obstacle of breaking through Russia’s multi-layered defensive lines in the eastern and southern parts of the country. These areas are riddled with tens of thousands of mines and extensive trench networks, causing Ukrainian forces to suffer heavy losses. As a result, commanders have decided to hold back some units to regroup and reduce casualties.

A senior Western diplomat explained, “The Russians have several defensive lines, and Ukrainian forces haven’t really gone through the front line. Even if they continue to fight for the next few weeks, if they haven’t been able to make any further progress these last seven or eight weeks, what is the chance that they will suddenly, with lessened strength, make it? Because the conditions are very harsh.”

While the United States acknowledges the difficulties faced by Ukrainian forces, there remains hope for renewed progress. A senior US official stated, “We all recognize that this is going slower and slower than anyone would like, including the Ukrainians, but we still believe there is time and space for them to progress.” However, officials emphasize that the approaching fall, with worsening weather and combat conditions, provides only a limited window for Ukrainian forces to push forward.

Western officials also point out the challenge of transforming Ukrainian forces into combined mechanized combat units with relatively short training on new weapons systems. The lack of progress on the ground has resulted in Ukrainian forces launching attacks inside Russian territory in an attempt to demonstrate Russian vulnerability.

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, head of the Ukrainian armed forces, recently spoke with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss the Ukrainian forces’ progress. Zaluzhnyi assured Milley that Ukrainian defenses were firm and stated, “Our soldiers are doing the best they can. The enemy is conducting active assault actions in various directions, but it is not successful.” Speaking specifically about the situation in the south, where Ukrainian forces have struggled, Zaluzhnyi mentioned that heavy fighting continues and that Ukrainian troops are creating conditions for advancement.

These latest assessments represent a significant shift from the optimism that surrounded the start of the counteroffensive. The officials now describe those expectations as “unrealistic” and argue that they are contributing to pressure on Ukraine from some Western stakeholders to engage in peace negotiations, potentially including territorial concessions.

Congressman Quigley expressed concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy, saying, “Putin is waiting for this. He can sacrifice bodies and buy time.” Officials worry that the widening gap between expectations and results could lead to a “blame game” between Ukrainian officials and their Western supporters, potentially creating divisions within the alliance.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out the slow arrival of advanced weapons systems from the West as the reason for the Ukrainian forces’ slow progress thus far. He stated, “We plan to start [the counteroffensive] in spring, but we did not. Because, frankly, we don’t have enough ammunition and weapons, nor enough properly trained brigades. I mean proper training on these weapons.”

As the situation unfolds, it becomes increasingly apparent that the Ukrainian forces face numerous challenges in their efforts to regain lost territory from Russian-backed separatists. While hopes for progress remain, the difficulties encountered on the ground demand reevaluation of expectations and potential diplomatic negotiations to achieve a resolution.

