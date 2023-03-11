the list of chchimirs has another big name. It’s no surprise, behavior during covid is a fairly reliable predictor of attitudes towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On the merits of the matter.

Dear Petro, in every city that the Ukrainians have liberated so far, whether it was Bucha, Izjum or Kherson, they found torture chambers. It was no accident, no private initiative of soldiers gone wild, but a state-sanctified institution that the FSB had already planned before the war, including systematized places of torture. In the same way, there were filter camps in the big cities, the aim of which was to “filter” the population, kill “Ukrainian nationalists”, deport the rebellious to Russia, intimidate the rest by beating or turn them into collaborators.

Ukrainian children, whose blood you curse, dear Petro, are also stolen by the thousands from their parents and placed for re-education in Russian families.

Thousands of Ukrainian books are being removed from libraries in the occupied territories, children in the occupied territories are being systematically brainwashed, because the Russians have also imported their teachers. Russia’s goal in this war was to erase the Ukrainian identity and language.

The struggle that is being waged in Ukraine is not a struggle for some territory and abstract borders, but for the concrete people who live there. Russians currently occupy seventeen percent of Ukrainian territory, so there are still millions of those people there.

They are fought for.

And whether they will have a chance to grow up in a normal democratic state or in an oriental despotism.

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.