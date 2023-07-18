Home » Ukrainian counteroffensive: The Bakhmut front shows what Ukraine is lacking most
News

Ukrainian counteroffensive: The Bakhmut front shows what Ukraine is lacking most

by admin
Ukrainian counteroffensive: The Bakhmut front shows what Ukraine is lacking most

The fact that Ukraine is again increasing the pressure on the Bakhmut front reveals the strategic changes in its counter-offensive. Since the beginning of June, the troops of Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Saluschnyi have been attacking several sectors of the front with military equipment delivered from the West. The main focus is on the battlefield in the south-east of the country.

If a major breakthrough were made here to the Sea of ​​Azov, the Russian troops in the occupied territories could be divided and cut off from each other. So far, however, the Ukrainian military has only recaptured small areas and paid a high price for it. There is a specific reason why the offensive is progressing slowly.

See also  Gsp, the battle of Omar Monestier: alongside citizens to say no to the water tax

You may also like

President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC

Network analysis of prehistoric relationships using raw archaeological...

Hyderabad airport seized gold worth Rs 1 crore...

Poncho Zuleta recovers from surgery in Bogotá; he...

Wind turbines are the target of thieves –...

Suicide attack on security forces vehicle in Peshawar,...

the commitment that seeks to lead Valle del...

Wall Street Journal: “The Europeans are getting poorer”

The Czech army is preparing to buy reserve...

The Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, would resign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy