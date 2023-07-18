Ukrainian counteroffensive: The Bakhmut front shows what Ukraine is lacking most

The fact that Ukraine is again increasing the pressure on the Bakhmut front reveals the strategic changes in its counter-offensive. Since the beginning of June, the troops of Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Saluschnyi have been attacking several sectors of the front with military equipment delivered from the West. The main focus is on the battlefield in the south-east of the country.
If a major breakthrough were made here to the Sea of Azov, the Russian troops in the occupied territories could be divided and cut off from each other. So far, however, the Ukrainian military has only recaptured small areas and paid a high price for it. There is a specific reason why the offensive is progressing slowly.