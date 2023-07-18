Ukrainian counteroffensive: The Bakhmut front shows what Ukraine is lacking most

The fact that Ukraine is again increasing the pressure on the Bakhmut front reveals the strategic changes in its counter-offensive. Since the beginning of June, the troops of Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Saluschnyi have been attacking several sectors of the front with military equipment delivered from the West. The main focus is on the battlefield in the south-east of the country.

If a major breakthrough were made here to the Sea of ​​Azov, the Russian troops in the occupied territories could be divided and cut off from each other. So far, however, the Ukrainian military has only recaptured small areas and paid a high price for it. There is a specific reason why the offensive is progressing slowly.

