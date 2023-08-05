Ukrainian drone attack damages Russian tanker in Black Sea

A Russian tanker was hit by Ukrainian drones in the Kerch Strait, temporarily disrupting traffic on a strategic bridge between Russia and the Crimean peninsula on Saturday, at a time of growing tension in the Black Sea.

Military operations by both sides in the Black Sea have intensified since Russia withdrew in mid-July from the agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain through that seaway.

The Russian tanker “SIG” was hit around 11:20 p.m. (20:20 GMT) on Friday in the southern Kerch Strait, the Russian federal shipping agency said on Telegram on Saturday.

The ship was left with holes at the waterline in the engine room area, “presumably as a result of a maritime drone strike,” it added.

A source from the Ukrainian security service confirmed the operation to AFP.

“During the night, the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) struck the ‘SIG’, a large oil tanker from the Russian Federation which was transporting fuel for Russian troops,” he said.

The attack did not leave fatalities, the Russian press agency RIA Novosti reported.

Traffic on the bridge that crosses the strait and connects the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, with southeastern Russia was halted for about three hours early Saturday morning, according to the highway status information center. .

Attack on a warship

The day before, Ukraine said it had carried out another attack with maritime drones against a Russian ship at the Novorossiysk naval base in southern Russia.

A video obtained by AFP shows a naval drone approaching a warship before the transmission was cut off by the eventual impact.

A Ukrainian security source said the attack on the Russian landing ship “Olenegorsky Gornyak” in Novorossiysk was a “success”.

Russia said that the Ukrainian armed forces, with the help of two unmanned ships, tried to attack the naval base, but that they were “detected and destroyed”.

The Russian fleet in the Black Sea has been attacked several times since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, and those attacks have intensified in recent weeks.

“The presence of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea will come to an end,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak said on social media.

“Ukraine will guarantee freedom and security in the Black Sea for world trade,” he added.

Novorossiysk is a major oil port, home to the terminus of a 1,500 km long oil pipeline from western Kazakhstan and the Russian regions north of the Caspian Sea.

Quoted by the Russian media, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which manages the pipeline, assured that it was not damaged and that the oil continues to transit to the ships docked in the port.

The Crimean peninsula was also targeted by Ukrainian attacks on Friday.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces shot down 13 drones. These operations did not leave victims or damage.

Ukraine, which launched a counteroffensive at the beginning of June to retake occupied territories, with modest progress so far, says it intends to retake Crimea as well.

Russia reported on Tuesday that it thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on patrol vessels 340 km southwest of Sevastopol, the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. A week earlier he repelled a similar action.

Also on the ground, the Russian army claimed on Saturday the capture of Novoselivske, a town located in the Kupiansk area of ​​northeastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops had seized this town from the Russians last December.

And on the diplomatic level, Saudi Arabia has been hosting talks between representatives of various countries since Saturday to seek a solution to the conflict, although little progress is expected.

Saudi Arabia, which as the top oil exporter works closely with Russia on oil policy, has maintained contacts with both sides.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

